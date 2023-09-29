 We Check Out the Posh and Seductive Babou's inside Dallas' New Hotel Swexan | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us
Search

First Look

First Look: Babou’s Inside the Hotel Swexan

Shine up those red bottoms. A swanky new bar has landed in Dallas.
September 29, 2023
Aaren Prody
Share this:
Swiss hospitality met Texas charm this summer with the opening of Hôtel Swexan. The self-proclaimed “crown jewel of the Harwood District'' has unveiled several multifaceted spaces inspired by the founders’ travels and passion for art and design.

The last of the European-inspired silhouettes to open is Babou’s, a hideaway nightclub and late-night lounge in one. Underground spaces in London influenced the aesthetics, and the name was inspired by Spanish surrealist artist Salvador Dalí’s pet ocelot.

Both spaces are entirely different, but they work together to create a unique experience. You can choose one or the other and take your night down differing avenues, or you can visit both for a well-rounded evening.
click to enlarge
Aaren Prody
The complement to Babou’s, the Library is considered the precursor to the evening, and what you’ll see first when entering. Sultry and evocative, it’s decorated with floor-to-ceiling bookcases filled with great literary works, a metal spiral staircase that climbs to a second-story catwalk and museum pieces from the owners’ private samurai collection.

A small doorway between the Library’s bookshelves bridges to Babou’s. Catering to a rambunctious, late-night crowd, its leopard print carpet, red lighting and velour-accented leather couches give the hideaway nightclub heaping doses of hedonism. It also serves as the source of music between each room, with the DJ booth tucked away in the front.
click to enlarge
Aaren Prody
What unifies the spaces is shared music and menu. The Library offers a more reserved setting with adjusted volume that’s ideal for intimate conversations. Babou’s attunes the music and lighting to its nightclub reputation, where remixed classics and modern tunes reverberate off its lowered ceilings.

No matter where you land, though, the meticulously crafted cocktails are worth getting your hands on. Ichigo highlights yuzu and strawberry, The Devil Was A Ginger is made with Very Berry Oleo and ginger beer, and The Late Night Buzz has a spike of cognac and espresso. Whatever cocktail you order — on or off the menu — will set you back $20.

After 9 p.m., the drink menu becomes obsolete and the bar is speakeasy style only. Ask bartenders to create any of the classics like an espresso martini, negroni or whiskey sour. Or give them your preferences, and they can shake up something interesting.
click to enlarge
Aaren Prody
We were able to get the best of both worlds. Paying homage to the inspiration behind thí space, we started with Mr. Salvador Dalí, a blend of rums, acidified pineapple, strawberry, banana and tiki bitters. It seems to be reminiscent of one of Dalí’s most frequented stomping grounds, Trader Vic's, a Polynesian bar from the '60s and '70s that served potent, rum-based cocktails. The ceramic cup it’s served in carries the same theme from the retired New York bar and will most definitely attract attention.
click to enlarge
Aaren Prody
For our second round, we took things speakeasy style and let the bartenders’ mixology shine. They made us a tequila-based cocktail with watermelon, citrus and Very Berry Oleo. Garnished with a trio of mixed berries, it was refreshing with a slight tang.

Complementing the list of cocktails is nosh, a variety of light snacks that cater to late-night cravings. You can revisit those wee hours digging chicken tenders and corn dogs out of your freezer following a night of revelry, but make it chic.
Until the kitchen closes at 11 p.m., indulge in chicken tenders served with Swexan fries and homemade yum yum sauce ($24) or mini quesadillas with chicken tinga, carne asada, spinach and rajas ($21). Sliders ($22–$24), lobster steam buns ($28) and wagyu corn dogs ($24) have their own customizations you can’t miss after a scan over the menu.
click to enlarge
Aaren Prody
The sesame slaw, chili and miso-dressed lobster steam buns were our bite of choice. Three bao bun style bases are stacked generously with lobster and the fixings. If you’re looking for a light choice to whet your palate, the slaw and mild flavors are a go-to. Otherwise, the greasy counterparts make an ideal landing pad for your buzz.

The last pages of the menu offer wines by the bottle or glass, some of which are featured in the wine program at Stillwell’s (another restaurant inside the hotel). Bottle service can be reserved inside Babou’s with giant bottles of Don Julio, Hendrick’s, Clase Azul, Grey Goose and Lady Gaga’s rosé Champagne, among many others.

Babou’s, 2598 N. Harwood St. (inside Hotel Swexan), Thursday – Sunday, 5 p.m. – 2 a.m.
KEEP THE OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls. Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.

Trending

Dallas, Meet the Pigg Mack at the Newly Opened Jonathon's Forestwood

First Look

Dallas, Meet the Pigg Mack at the Newly Opened Jonathon's Forestwood

By Angie Quebedeaux
Berlin-Based German Doner Kebab Arrives in North Texas

First Look

Berlin-Based German Doner Kebab Arrives in North Texas

By Anisha Holla
Mama Vicky's: A Hidden Gem on Yelp's List of Top 100 Texas Restaurants

First Look

Mama Vicky's: A Hidden Gem on Yelp's List of Top 100 Texas Restaurants

By Anisha Holla
State Fair Hacks for Non-Fair People

State Fair of Texas

State Fair Hacks for Non-Fair People

By Lauren Drewes Daniels
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation