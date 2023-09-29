First Look: Babou’s Inside the Hotel Swexan

Swiss hospitality met Texas charm this summer with the opening of Hôtel Swexan. The self-proclaimed “crown jewel of the Harwood District'' has unveiled several multifaceted spaces inspired by the founders’ travels and passion for art and design.
The last of the European-inspired silhouettes to open is Babou’s, a hideaway nightclub and late-night lounge in one. Underground spaces in London influenced the aesthetics, and the name was inspired by Spanish surrealist artist Salvador Dalí’s pet ocelot.
Both spaces are entirely different, but they work together to create a unique experience. You can choose one or the other and take your night down differing avenues, or you can visit both for a well-rounded evening.
A small doorway between the Library’s bookshelves bridges to Babou’s. Catering to a rambunctious, late-night crowd, its leopard print carpet, red lighting and velour-accented leather couches give the hideaway nightclub heaping doses of hedonism. It also serves as the source of music between each room, with the DJ booth tucked away in the front.
No matter where you land, though, the meticulously crafted cocktails are worth getting your hands on. Ichigo highlights yuzu and strawberry, The Devil Was A Ginger is made with Very Berry Oleo and ginger beer, and The Late Night Buzz has a spike of cognac and espresso. Whatever cocktail you order — on or off the menu — will set you back $20.
After 9 p.m., the drink menu becomes obsolete and the bar is speakeasy style only. Ask bartenders to create any of the classics like an espresso martini, negroni or whiskey sour. Or give them your preferences, and they can shake up something interesting.
Complementing the list of cocktails is nosh, a variety of light snacks that cater to late-night cravings. You can revisit those wee hours digging chicken tenders and corn dogs out of your freezer following a night of revelry, but make it chic.
Until the kitchen closes at 11 p.m., indulge in chicken tenders served with Swexan fries and homemade yum yum sauce ($24) or mini quesadillas with chicken tinga, carne asada, spinach and rajas ($21). Sliders ($22–$24), lobster steam buns ($28) and wagyu corn dogs ($24) have their own customizations you can’t miss after a scan over the menu.
The last pages of the menu offer wines by the bottle or glass, some of which are featured in the wine program at Stillwell’s (another restaurant inside the hotel). Bottle service can be reserved inside Babou’s with giant bottles of Don Julio, Hendrick’s, Clase Azul, Grey Goose and Lady Gaga’s rosé Champagne, among many others.
Babou’s, 2598 N. Harwood St. (inside Hotel Swexan), Thursday – Sunday, 5 p.m. – 2 a.m.