Tale of Two Districts: Two Vietnamese Restaurants With A One Name

The term "District One" holds significance in Vietnamese culture. It's an urban district and home to finance and foreign consulates in modern-day Saigon, or Hồ Chí Minh City. As the largest city in the country, it has a bustling and diverse street food scene. This is the only glue that holds these two North Texas district ones together.
District One: Saigon Street Food2540 Old Denton Road (Carrollton)
Open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday - Sunday
District One at the corner of Old Denton Road and the President George Bush Turnpike in Carrollton represents Vietnamese cuisine and culture in this strip mall that is home to other Asian businesses.
Owner Tom Búi is living his dream of sharing his beloved cuisine with the rest of North Texas, serving food straight from the streets Hồ Chí Minh City. His goal is to capture the traditional tastes. Hence, you will find your favorite Vietnamese staples like banh mi and pho in the long list of dishes on the menu.
Bánh bột chiên, pan-fried rice cake tiles mixed into beaten eggs are fried into a flat omelet. It's best with a dip into the accompanying sauce and slather of Sriracha. Of course, the owner puts his signature on his take of the banh mi, Đặc Biệt Ông Tom or Mr. Tom’s special sandwich. His secret sauce is creamy and savory, complementing the crusty baguette.
District 1 Food Truck3212 N. Jupiter Road (Garland)
Open 6:30 to 10 p.m. Friday - Sunday
District 1 food truck is hard to miss as you enter the parking lot of the Cali Saigon Mall on the corner of Jupiter Road and East Belt Line Road in Garland. It's just one of the food trucks that are parked here on weekends. Owner Dang Tran explains that the color yellow is important the Vietnamese culture as it represents fortune and prosperity. Their logo draws an outline of the gates to the historical Bến Thành Market in Hồ Chí Minh City.
One example is the xiên bò nướng Campuchia, grilled Cambodian beef skewers, thinly sliced marinated beef interspersed with fat that keeps the meat juicy. Another is the bánh hỏi chiên nước mắm, deep-fried vermicelli blocks form an edible plate that remains crispy with a dousing of hot sauce and a sprinkle of pork floss, tiny dried shrimp and green onions.
Try the bánh mì lộn xộn, a snack of toasted banh mi triangles topped with squiggles of mayonnaise and secret sauce, slices of hotdog, pork floss, dried, salted baby shrimp and green onions.
When available, order the bánh khoai mì nướng thơm lừng, chewy cassava cake, pressed inside a waffle maker to create the crispy exterior and edges. It looks like that familiar toaster snack, but far from it.
Set your tray of treats on the small folding tables, then squat and settle onto the low plastic stools. Or better yet, come prepared for crowded evenings and bring your own chair. Being an outdoor space means that pets are welcome too.
District One, 2540 Old Denton Road (Carrollton). Open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday - Sunday.
District 1, 3212 N. Jupiter Road (Garland). Open 6:30 to 10 p.m. Friday - Sunday