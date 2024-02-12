Souffle Pancakes Land in North Texas

Frisco witnessed the newest addition to its international food scene with the recent opening of Fluffy Fluffy Dessert Cafe. A name that might conjure up images of a pillow store is actually a souffle pancakes sanctuary. This popular Japanese rendition of a pancake is made with lightly cooked egg whites for extra fluff and jiggle.
Originating in Canada, the popular dessert chain has locations in China, the United Kingdom and, more recently, the U.S. As of 2023, the brand holds the proud title of the largest souffle pancake chain in North America.
An adventurous palate, late-night sugar cravings and a penchant for the bounce of fluffy Japanese pancakes drew us in.
Tables lined up on one side of the restaurant seat up to about 20 people, but warm lighting and closely placed chairs offer a level of intimacy that’s oddly comforting in chilly Dallas temperatures. It’s worth noting that tables are designed for pairs, which poses a slight challenge for larger groups.
As far as texture, imagine biting into a cloud. These are super airy and light, so consider ordering a couple of flavors.
For a dollar premium, try fancier varieties like the mango, Nutella-banana or creme brulee, topped with a lightly burnt pool of cream and brown sugar. A light, airy pancake base almost melts to the bite, providing a neutral, lightly sweet canvas for heavier toppings.
The only downside is that these delicacies take at least 30 to 40 minutes from order to plate. We’ll have to save the more adventurous side of the menu, which boasts of matcha red bean or fruit forest pancakes, for our next visit.
Fluffy Fluffy Dessert Cafe, 9244 Prestmont Place, No. 210, Frisco. Tuesday – Thursday, noon – 9 p.m.; Friday – Saturday, noon – 10 p.m.; Sunday, noon – 9 p.m.; closed Monday.