Souffle Pancakes Land in North Texas

Frisco witnessed the newest addition to its international food scene with the recent opening o f Fluffy Fluffy Dessert Cafe . A name that might conjure up images of a pillow store is actually a souffle pancakes sanctuary. This popular Japanese rendition of a pancake is made with lightly cooked egg whites for extra fluff and jiggle.Originating in Canada, the popular dessert chain has locations in China, the United Kingdom and, more recently, the U.S. As of 2023, the brand holds the proud title of the largest souffle pancake chain in North America.An adventurous palate, late-night sugar cravings and a penchant for the bounce of fluffy Japanese pancakes drew us in.Tables lined up on one side of the restaurant seat up to about 20 people, but warm lighting and closely placed chairs offer a level of intimacy that’s oddly comforting in chilly Dallas temperatures. It’s worth noting that tables are designed for pairs, which poses a slight challenge for larger groups.Souffle pancakes have been the chain's flagship item since its origins in Ontario. Pancakes come in stacks of two, dazzled by a slew of sauces, fruits and other toppings. Enjoy a plate of one of the chain’s classics, a French toast stack drenched in maple syrup, or the cookies and cream flavor dusted in Oreo crumble.As far as texture, imagine biting into a cloud. These are super airy and light, so consider ordering a couple of flavors.For a dollar premium, try fancier varieties like the mango, Nutella-banana or creme brulee, topped with a lightly burnt pool of cream and brown sugar. A light, airy pancake base almost melts to the bite, providing a neutral, lightly sweet canvas for heavier toppings.The only downside is that these delicacies take at least 30 to 40 minutes from order to plate. We’ll have to save the more adventurous side of the menu, which boasts of matcha red bean or fruit forest pancakes, for our next visit.Other parts of the menu add to the sugary allure, like a chocolate croissant waffle topped with whipped cream and chocolate. There are also an array of Basque cheesecakes, which come in Earl Gray and matcha flavors, all slightly burnt on top and underbaked within. Macarons and roll cakes are also tinted with uniquely Asian flavors. Wash everything down with an iced bubble tea or a hot coffee in chilly weather. Almost everything comes with a tasty Asian spin.