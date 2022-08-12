Support Us

Three Dallas Foodie Social Media Accounts To Follow

August 12, 2022 4:00AM

The phone always eats first
The phone always eats first Photo by Eaters Collective on Unsplash
As Dallas flourishes as a culinary hotspot — and with a seemingly endless number of new restaurant and bar openings — we all need help keeping up-to-date on the hottest places to try. Content on social media pages may seem similar but popular accounts bring something different to the table. Each adds its own flare while giving the 4-1-1 on which places to check out.

Here are three different local foodie accounts to follow, each with a unique angle that make it worthwhile.

Dallas Discovered

@dallas_discovered

@dallas_discovered 📍Hugo’s Lost Colony #highlandvillage #dfw #dallas #dallasdiscovered #tulum #dallasfoodie #foodies #dallastx ♬ Paradise - Ikson
With almost a combined 275,000 followers on Instagram and TikTok, Dallas Discovered has become a go-to for food, drinks and things to do. Starting in 2020, Seerel, who is the founder of Dallas Discovered, started the page after moving from Seattle and saw this as a way to help Dallas residents discover new things to do around the city.

Her blog includes happy hour guides for different areas like uptown and downtown. Her daily posts include new places to try, money-saving deals and new experiences. Each TikTok video start off with a signature “There is a ... ” as a way to bring attention to the content.

Dallas Food Nerd

@dallasfoodnerd

Dallas Food Nerd started in 2011 when two bloggers went on a food tour of five restaurants in Dallas and decided to create their own blog that now has over 20 contributors. Along with their blog, they also have Instagram and Twitter accounts with almost 61,000 followers combined. Their page covers a wide range of restaurants in the DFW area and the latest gadgets to use in the kitchen, hence the use of the word nerd. They have also partnered with local restaurants in giveaways, including their latest one with Maple Leaf Diner. Check out the post above.

Dallas Hot Spots

@dallashotspots

@dallashotspots Tag your girls!💖🍸✨ #dallashotspots #dallas #dallasbar #dallasdrinks #gno #dallasgirlsnight #nightout #dallasnightlife #dallasnightout #girlsnight #pinkbar ♬ Sweet Dreams - Trinix
If you want to plan something fun with friends, then this is the page to get some ideas from. Dallas Hot Spots posts about different places in Dallas that are suitable for any occasion. From date nights and girls' nights to brunches and hangouts, this page is a social lifesaver. With a combined following of over 123,000, social media users can't take their eyes off of the colorful visuals and aesthetically pleasing food and drinks. Fans of the page are raving over the recommendations and it's not a surprise after looking at each TikTok.
