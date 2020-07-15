Tito’s Vodka to Provide Hand Sanitizer for the Public Thursday

Texas’ Tito’s Handmade Vodka is pivoting to making hand sanitizer, specifically more than 44,000 bottles.

People can pick these up for free from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Thursday at Gate 2 of Fair Park, 921 S. Haskell Ave. in South Dallas.

Tito’s has been producing hand sanitizer since late March, donating bottles to frontline workers at more than 500 organizations in Central Texas and to 30 other states.

Two weeks ago in Austin was the first time the brand provided its product to the public. Thursday is rollout time in Dallas, with more Texas cities to come.

EXPAND Tito's started providing free hand sanitizer to the public two weeks ago in Austin. courtesy of Tito's Handmade Vodka

“Given the rise of COVID-19 cases in Texas and knowing that sanitizer is an essential tool in keeping our communities safe, we want to supply residents in our home state as much as we can,” Taylor Berry, vice president of brand marketing at Tito’s Handmade Vodka, said in a release. “After giving away sanitizer to our hometown of Austin earlier this month, we’re now here to give back to Dallas and will expand to additional Texas cities over the coming weeks.”

Pickup is contactless: Each car will receive three 375-ml bottles. Cars, bikes and pedestrians will be accommodated as long as those picking up are wearing masks. Everyone 18 years and older is welcome.

In case this is needed: This is a reminder to not drink hand sanitizer.