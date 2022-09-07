Traditional Ethiopian Favorites Abound at Yenat Guada

Since opening in 2016, Yenat Guada has quietly forged a reputation for serving up some of the finest Ethiopian fare in Dallas. If you stop by just once, odds are you’ll find yourself returning.
“Ingredients, consistency and the ability to listen to your customers,” is how Kassahun Kebede, owner of Yenat Guada, explains the restaurant's success. “Being able to listen and provide to your customers’ wants is essential.”
Yenat Guada, which is just north of Loop 12 along Greenville Avenue, is easy to overlook from the street. The dining room is below street level, and the building’s exterior isn’t showy. But inside, the atmosphere is romantic and cozy. There’s also a full bar and a stage for live music.
Silverware is available upon request, but we went the traditional route. Unfortunately, we worked over the restaurant’s napkin supply in the process. The tart, flexible flatbread has an airy texture that doesn’t weigh you down as other bread would. That’s important because if you’re eating the traditional way, injera will accompany every bite of your meal.
For the table, served family-style with everything on one plate, we went with the vegetable combo platter for two ($28), siga tibs ($16) and fish goulash ($16). The veg platter is a stacked lineup of classic Ethiopian vegetable dishes and sides: red lentil stew, yellow split pea stew, spice-buttered roasted chickpeas, string beans, carrots, sautéed collard greens and tossed salad in a zesty Ethiopian dressing.
The centerpiece of our dish was Ethiopian fish goulash in a heat-packed tomato base sauce with jalapenos, onion and garlic. Flanking each side of the goulash were the siga tibs, two fistfuls of juicy beef tenderloin bites seasoned in a peppery Ethiopian chile blend known as berbere, a cornerstone ingredient of Ethiopian cooking. The contrasts of the many different flavors and textures combined for an epic meal.
Yenat Guada also offers braised and simmered lamb dishes, a popular rib dish (goden tibs), a wide selection of vegetarian options and a solid wine list.
Yenat Guada, 7015 Greenville Ave., 11:30 a.m. – 10 p.m. Monday, 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. Wednesday – Thursday, 11 a.m. – 11 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. – midnight Saturday, noon – 10 p.m. Sunday