Young Entrepreneur Brings Vegan Vibrationz to Dallas Farmers Market

Breatharian. Definition: A person who believes that it is possible, through meditation, to reach a level of consciousness at which one can obtain all sustenance from the air or sunlight.

That’s the level Jovan Cole is trying to reach, eventually. But for now, he’s focusing on the task at hand: feeding folks some pretty delicious vegan food. Cole, who goes by Vonnie, is the owner of Vegan Vibrationz, a company that offers catering and meal prep but is most known for its stand at the Shed at the Dallas Farmers Market.

Cole, a vegan now for more than five years, made his transition from Pensacola, Florida, to Dallas about a year and a half ago for more opportunity.