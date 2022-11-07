A Vegan and Music Experience is Coming to Dallas: Here’s What to Expect

The vegan scene has certainly been growing. There's even a vegan entertainment experience known as Vegandale taking over the country.
On Nov. 12, Vegandale will be in Dallas for the first time on the sixth and final stop of its 2022 tour.
“We love Texas and previously held our festival in Houston. We had a lot of interest coming from Dallas and after scouting a few locations and checking out the vegan scene, we knew it would be a great addition to our tour,” said Jenna Owen, director of marketing and communications for the event.
This stop will feature vegan comfort food provided by vendors from across the world, original art installations and music. A highlight will be a live performance by rapper Styles P, who's known as a member of the hip-hop group The Lox.
With almost 100 vendors, this event will showcase the biggest names in the plant-based world. Attendees can enjoy a wide array of food and drinks, from vegan tacos and chick’n wings to juicy vegan burgers and soul food with an Asian twist.
“No city or crowd is the same, so every stop has its own vibe. While some vendors overlap between events, many are unique to each,” said Owen. “We meticulously curate our vendors for each stop to ensure we offer the best of the best."
The Vegandale experience made its first stop in Toronto in 2015 and became a worldwide phenomenon. It was started by Hellenic Vincent de Paul, a steadfast abolitionist vegan and Sri Lankan refugee, who made it his mission to spread a positive message of veganism. Coupled with the live music, he has organized a way to bring people together.
So whether you’re vegan, vegetarian, or just love food and parties, Vegandale is one party you don’t want to miss.
Vegandale Dallas will take place at Addison Circle Park from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Nov. 12. Tickets are available on the website.