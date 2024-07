The Instagram account humanoidhistory documents things we silly humans do on this blob of dirt spinning through infinite darkness. Much of it is dedicated to space and tech breakthroughs, like the dazzling capabilities of a home computer in 1977.A video from inside a Waffle House in Dallas in 1982 was recently unearthed. It was reported by Charles Ely of "Channel 5 Action News." An unnamed doctor explains how too much caffeine can be harmful — or, more specifically, there's a saturation point after about three cups where all you're getting are the negative side effects.It's amazing to think that in 1982, they were just considering that too much caffeine could be harmful, particularly for pregnant women. But smoking in a restaurant with your kids was all fine and dandy. Good times.