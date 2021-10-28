Where To Celebrate Dia de los Muertos in Dallas

Dallas Dia de los Muertos Parade
1500 Marilla St, Dallas City Hall Plaza
2–10 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 28 The fourth annual Dallas Dia de los Muertos parade and festival takes place Saturday, Oct. 28, at Dallas City Hall Plaza. with live music, Mexican fare and arts and crafts; there's a catrina contest at 8:30 p.m. The parade starts at 7 p.m., and starts and ends at City Hall Plaza. The parade will run in front of The AT&T Discovery District at 308 N. Akard St., where you'll find another festival with face painting, a vendor market and a DJ. Chilangos will be serving their amazing tacos.
Taqueria La Ventana
Multiple Locations
Oct. 28 – Nov. 3 Taqueria La Ventana will host events at all locations from Oct. 28 through Nov. 3. The Cedar Spring location will have the event on Saturday, Oct. 28. The Downtown, Addison and Mansfield locations will celebrate on Nov. 2 and the Farmers Market location will have an event on Nov. 3. Each will offer an all-day happy hour, DJ, face painters, and a catrina costume contest (at all locations except Cedar Springs.) There will also be an altar contest where you can win a $100 gift card by taking a picture and uploading it on Instagram.
Ruins
2653 Commerce St. Ruins has a Dia de los Muertos vibe every day of the year. But to commemorate the holiday this year, Chimalma's Bread Pudding is on the menu. It's a special take on pan de muerto, with a teardrop-shaped dollop of ice cream that represents Chimalma's tears for the living.
The Shops at Willow Bend
6121 W. Park Blvd., Plano
4 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 28 Enjoy live music, vendors, photo ops, candy-skull face painting and an outdoor movie experience at The Shops at Willow Bend on Oct. 28. Look for traditional mariachi bands, a ballet folklorico performance and Latin music; restaurants throughout the complex will have special events. Also on tap: an interactive Crayola coloring experience and candy-skull face painting for the kids, and Mexican Nar Co. will have an ofreda to honor loved ones. At night, watch a screening of the Disney movie Coco.
Mexican Sugar
2355 Olive St.
Oct. 22 – Nov. 2 Mexican Sugar will celebrate Dia de los Muertos from Oct. 22 through Nov. 2 at all locations in North Texas. Ofrendas will be on display for guests to add mementos to commemorate loved ones. On Oct. 31, the Las Colinas and Plano locations will host a hands-on workshop for guests to make flower crowns, and mixologists will teach guests how to make their signature La Catrina cocktail.
Miriam Cocina Latina
2015 Woodall Rodgers Freeway
6:30–9 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 2 Miriam Cocina Latina is hosting a Dia de los Muertos event on Nov. 2 with drinks and cultural activities. Guests will paint calaveras while enjoying some drinks and appetizers. Tickets are on sale online for $35 per person and include a drink, art supplies and complimentary bites.
Coco Andre Chocolatier
508 W. Seventh St.
4 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 4Coco Andre, along with the Oak Cliff Cultural Center, will host Dia de los Muertos Oak Cliff with lots of events including live music, dance performances from native Dallas groups, art vendors, food and more. And by "more" we mean the chocolate at Coco Andre.
Yellow Rosa
2901 Commerce St.
Wednesday - Thursday, Nov. 1 - 2The hidden cocktaileria in Deep Ellum will have a five-course dinner, Sabor de Los Espiritus on Wednesday in partnership with Patron tequila. The meal, which is only $40, pays homage to the rich traditions of Dia de los Muertos. Make reservations online. Then, on Thursday come back for the Catrina Party starting at 4:30 p.m. with tamales and pan de muretos. Live mariachi music starts at 7 p.m. then a DJ will keep the partying going until 2 a.m. Come dress in your Catrina best for the costume contest.