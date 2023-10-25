 We Try Yelp Top 100 Restaurant 1418 Coffee in Plano | Dallas Observer
1418 Is an Award-Winning Coffee Oasis in Downtown Plano

Even though it's not a restaurant, this coffee spot made Yelp's list of top 100 restaurants in Texas. So we checked it out.
October 25, 2023
Enjoy a spread of coffee and baked goods from the original Downtown Plano location of 1418 Coffee.
Anisha Holla
Outside 1418 Coffee, located at 1418 K Ave. in downtown Plano, a sign says “Come for the coffee, stay for the vibe." Since opening in 2013, the neighborhood gem has garnered dozens of awards and has expanded with two more locations in Prosper and Garland. This year, Yelp ranks it in the top 100 places to eat in the state of Texas. Whether it’s the coffee, the vibe or Yelp’s mysterious algorithms, we can’t say for sure.

Curiosity, hunger and our aching caffeine cravings lured us in.

The coffee menu is rich in selection. While 1418 offers basic espresso or drip coffee, its signature drinks are what drew our attention. There are many cleverly named drinks like the Purple Haze Latte with notes of honey and lavender and the Beez Kneez with honey and cinnamon. We’ll save the Pepper Latte, a coffee that promises a kick of cayenne pepper at the end, for our next visit.
click to enlarge
The purple haze latte is a lavender-scented favorite.
Anisha Holla

In addition to coffee, shelves are lined with a variety of baked goods, both house-made and locally sourced. The chai snickerdoodle cookie called to us from behind the glass case, as did the generously-filled berry tarts. A variety of brownies, cakes and larger-than-expected cinnamon rolls are also available to munch on. Enjoy your coffee with a slice of pie, sourced from Dallas' own Emporium Pies. There are season varieties like the pumpkin pie with a gingerbread cookie crust along with the classics like the Smooth Operator, a silky chocolate truffle pie lined with a crushed pretzel crust.

click to enlarge
Pies are sourced from Emporium pies, a Dallas-favorite pie shop.
Anisha Holla

If you stop by during lunch hours, there is a limited but indulgent selection of sandwiches, all prepared in-store. The choice ranges from a tomato-mozzarella-pesto caprese to a cranberry-chicken salad spread on toasted croissant bread. Breakfast tacos — courtesy of McNeals Tavern next door — are available as early as 6 a.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. on weekends. Come early; they sell out quickly.

Anisha Holla
The coffee shop has a cozy, vintage charm with its dimmed lighting, lounging couches, blue-tiled ceiling and softly lit wooden walls. The hum of the coffee machine in the background provides a perfect backdrop for those who seek a quiet workspace in the heart of downtown Plano.

We're still not sure how this coffee spot landed on Yelp's top 100 list as the 48th best restaurant in the state, but we're not here to quibble. We went for the coffee and did, in fact, enjoy the vibe. And, well, who can argue with a Smooth Operator? We sure can't.

1418 Coffee, 1418 K Ave., Plano. Monday – Friday, 6 a.m. – 9 p.m.; Saturday – Sunday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Anisha Holla is a freelance food writer for the Dallas Observer, a position that grew from her love for both food and storytelling. A university student by day and an avid eater by night, she loves exploring the hidden spots in Dallas’ eclectic food scene.
