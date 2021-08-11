Your Guide to the Hatch Chile Season in Dallas

The growing season lasts about a month and the chiles grow in a specific soil and climate in Hatch, New Mexico, and the surrounding Hatch Valley. They're harvested by the tons and shipped around the world. Do yourself a favor and take your tastebuds on a sleigh ride this month with some of these recommendations before they’re gone for the year.
We scoured the city's menus for the best Hatch offerings and gathered them all here in this pretty little pile. Following are some of the best bets:
This will be Central Market’s 26th Annual Hatch Chile Fest. Each year they ship in around 250,000 pounds of Hatch peppers to their stores. Now through Aug. 24, you can buy fresh or roasted hatch peppers, mild or hot by the pound or by the case. We love to buy them by the case because they can be easily placed in freezer bags and used throughout the year. The Hatch Chile Fest at Central Market is one of their premier events of the year and just about everything sold during this fest includes Hatch green chiles.
And, of course, there are the must-have staples that you should buy each year, including Hatch chile hummus, pimento cheese, rotisserie chicken, salsa and those oh-so-delicious Hatch Chile and Sweet Lime Cookies.
Don’t forget to check out the cooking classes at Central Market this month as there are several available that are focused on this wonderful pepper.
If you’re ever going to visit Resident Taqueria, this is the time. Starting next week, they will be serving their Hatch chile relleno taco for a limited time. The chile is stuffed with mozzarella, breaded and fried, then placed on a small house-made flour tortilla and topped with warm salsa ranchera and Cotija cheese.
Blue Goose Cantina is having their 19th Annual Hatch Chile Fest where you can start your meal with their Hatch salsa, queso and guacamole and a nice spicy Hatch margarita. Their mesquite-grilled Hatch stew will make you feel like you’ve been transported to New Mexico on a UFO.
Partenope Ristorante is featuring a Hatch Attack pizza with smoked mozzarella, pancetta, caramelized onions, brisket conserva and a Hatch chile pesto. Say it slow, ... hatch ... chili ... pesto ...
Blue Mesa Southwest Grill is celebrating their 25th Annual Hatch Chile Festival from Aug. 4 to Sept. 5. On Wednesdays, they have an all-you-can-eat Hatch chile buffet for $12. They also have Hatch chile rellenos, tacos and a Hatch Paloma. Save room for their Hatch brownie with cajeta and vanilla ice cream for that hot and cool mix. Hatch combos are also available for takeout in family packs.
The pizza of the month at Cane Rosso is the Peaches and Cream with roasted Hatch chiles, combined with mozzarella, herb mascarpone, peaches, prosciutto and basil. This might give the Honey Badger a run for its money (think honey badger cares?).
The Grand Prairie Farmers Market will have a Hatch Chile Festival on Aug. 14, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. or until sold out. They'll have both raw and roasted hatch chiles sold by the pound, live music, food, games and local vendors.
The burger of the month at Jakes Burgers and Beer is the Hatch green chile cheeseburger loaded with chiles, caramelized onions, pepper jack cheese and chipotle mayo. This thing doesn't photograph well at all, but that's what happens when you try to capture a hot delicious mess in a photograph.
Easy Slider has their Hatch Chile Slider all month which has an Angus beef patty, provolone cheese, hatch green chiles, and a red pepper mayo.
As part of the Hatch menu at Snuffer’s, they will be offering the Hatch hile Sloppy Burger, a crispy Hatch chicken sandwich and a Hatch margarita starting Aug. 16.
New to the Hatch craze is Eataly. From Aug. 9 – Aug. 16, Terra will have a side dish called the Hatch Peperonata, which will have hot and mild hatch chiles grilled over an open flame and served with Agostino Recca Anchoives and thyme. Also, there are two hatch cocktails: the Hatch and Not So Heavy and the Some Like It Hatch.
Torchy’s Tacos is serving up the Tipsy Chick for the month of August, which has marinated grilled chicken, spinach, grilled corn, green chiles and cheddar cheese with a chipotle sauce on a flour tortilla and served with a side of bacon marmalade.
If you’re in the burbs of Frisco or Plano, be sure to stop by Kenny’s Burger Joint and have their delicious hatch green chile burger, only available this month.
Zoli’s NY Pizza in Addison and Ft. Worth has their Hatch Stinger this month, which is loaded with mozzarella, pepperoni, roasted hatch chiles, whipped ricotta, habanero honey, and fresh torn basil.
The tamale of the month at Urban Rio in downtown Plano is the Chicken Hatchmole Tamale, which is two house-made tamales filled with shredded chicken, hatch chiles, Monterrey Jack, Hatch cream sauce and served with their Rio rice and beans. Their drink of the month is called Down the Hatch, a frozen Deep Eddy infused with Hatch chile, fresh lime juice, and simple syrup.
Eatzi’s Market & Bakery has Hatch chile chicken empanadas, Hatch chicken salad, Hatch chile hummus, queso and pimento cheese spread available along with several other Hatch dishes for a limited time.
Martin House Brewing Company will be bringing back their Salsa Verde Hatch and Tomatillo Ale in the next few weeks. When we inquired, it appears that it will only be available at their tap house, which is located at 220 Sylvania Ave. Ft. Worth. Follow them on Instagram or Facebook for updates on this.