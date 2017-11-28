Brace Yourselves: Rob Lowe and Bill Murray Will Be at the Winspear Opera House in April

Two Hollywood legends will grace the stage of the Winspear Opera House next year. The AT&T Performing Arts Center announced yesterday afternoon that actor and movie star Rob Lowe and film and comedy icon Bill Murray are on the lineup for its next season of #HearHere lectures, along with Neil Degrasse Tyson, Tavis Smiley & Marcus Roberts, Steve Wozniak, Rita Moreno and Ira Glass.

Murray will bring his live classical music show to the Winspear on April 14. The Second City alumnus, known for his run on NBC's Saturday Night Live as well as performances in classic movies such as Ghostbusters and Caddyshack, teamed up with renowned German cellist and two-time Echo Klassick award winner Jan Vogler to record an album of classic songs and readings called New Worlds.



The album and live show feature Murray, Vogler and others performing songs such as Stephen Foster's "I Dream of Jeanie With the Light Brown Hair," George Gershwin's "It Ain't Necessarily So" and a few selections from Leonard Bernstein's musical West Side Story. New Worlds also has literary passages and poems penned by writers such as Mark Twain, James Fenimore Cooper, Walt Whitman and James Thurber.

Murray told The New York Times that his New Worlds project began in 2013 when he developed a friendship with Vogler after meeting him on a flight from Berlin to New York. They started discussing their album concept after a poetry walk across the Brooklyn Bridge, where the two learned they both grew up reading works by Twain and Ernest Hemingway. Murray called the album "the collision of America and Europe."

Lowe's live spoken-word show, Stories I Only Tell My Friends, happens April 25 at the Winspear Opera House and is part of a national, limited-run tour. Lowe first rose to fame in the '80s as a member of the "Brat Pack" in such films as St. Elmo's Fire and About Last Night ... .

More recently, Lowe gave memorable performances in acclaimed TV shows such as The West Wing and Parks and Recreation and movies such as Wayne's World and Austin Powers.

The show's title comes from Lowe's autobiography of the same name, which was published in 2011. Lowe began acting when he was 15, and by age 20, he was a movie star performing alongside celebrities such as Molly Ringwald , Ally Sheedy, Anthony Michael Hall and Robert Downey Jr.

Lowe's book and live show feature stories from his work in TV and film and from his personal life. In an interview with Arizona Republic, Lowe said the show will also include some stories that aren't in his book.

“This isn’t a regurgitation of the books, because that wouldn’t be very much fun,” he told the Arizona newspaper. “This is very much its own beast, but it does have some of the same feel of the books.”

To get tickets to Murray's and Lowe's shows, buy a five-show package to #HearHere. Prices start at $221.75. For more information, visit attpac.org/series/hearhere.

