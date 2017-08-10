menu

Thursday, August 10, 2017 at 4 a.m.
By Caroline North
Be the First to Try Elm Street Tattoo's New 'Get What You Get' Tattoo Vending Machine
Yesterday, Elm Street Tattoo unveiled a new, even more adrenaline-pumping way to get inked. The store has stocked a coin-operated vending machine with images of tattoos. It costs $100 for a turn, and whatever comes out is what you'll get.

But you don't have to worry about drawing a turd or a portrait of Scott Stapp. The Deep Ellum shop has courteously refrained from including joke tattoos in its "get what you get" concept. Instead, the tattoos are all in the traditional American style.

"They're all good ones — old-school snakes, devil heads," a shop employee who goes by Boogie says.

If you're not picky, the game may be a good way to get a tattoo at a discount.

"All of these tattoos I would price out between $160 and $180 ... maybe $250," Boogie says.

Tattoos will be completed on a first-come, first-served basis. If there's no line, you can get yours right away. If all of the artists are booked, you may have to make an appointment.

The game isn't intended as a temporary promotion. Elm Street plans to keep it around. However, no one has been brave enough to try it yet.

"I think we're going to do it forever," Boogie says. "But we just started doing it yesterday. We may do it for a month or two and see what it does."

If you dislike the tattoo you get, you can purchase a second spin for $20. You won't be forced to get any ink, of course, but there are no refunds.

"It's called gambling," Boogie says.

Caroline North
Caroline North is the music and culture editor at the Dallas Observer. She studied English at Kenyon College in Gambier, Ohio, and in 2012 returned to her hometown of Dallas, where she spends her free time seeking out new places to roller skate and play pinball.

