The Bishop Cider Co.'s Cidercade Continues to Fuel DFW's Growing Craving for Arcades
Morgan Wright, left, and Crystal Melton jam during a round of Guitar Hero Arcade at Cidercade, the latest retro arcade concept to land in Dallas.
Danny Gallagher
Even though we live in an age when powerful video games can be delivered to the TVs in living rooms or to smartphones in pockets, gamers still long for the noisy mess of a video game arcade.
Just like the current champion of local arcades, Free Play Arcade, which is
A group of gamers at Cidercade take on the Mario Kart arcade game in four player mode.
Danny Gallagher
The rest of the space is filled with cabinets on which you can play games you could otherwise access only through an illegally downloaded MAME file.
Unlike its competition,
The place is a little short on pinball machines but they've got two of the most popular modern titles on the floor, The Walking Dead and the new Ghostbusters pinball cabinet. They also have a Shrek pinball machine, but it's very hard for me to recommend anything that plays Smash Mouth's "All Star" every time you pull the plunger.
These games represent only a portion of their arcade game collection, and they've been swapping out games since they first opened, although time will tell if they can keep up with demand and the many maintenance problems that
Cidercade boasts a collection of 80 arcade games including some emulator cabinets that can store a long list of retro classics.
Danny Gallagher
