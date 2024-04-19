 New Dallas Shop Martini Man Consignment Brings Fun, Fancy Fashion | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Paging Hypebeasts and Dandies! Martini Man Consignment Has Your Big Boy Clothes.

The new vintage shop on Henderson is ready to transform every Dallas man's closet.
April 19, 2024
Martini Man Consignment is an offshoot of Vintage Martini.
Martini Man Consignment is an offshoot of Vintage Martini. Kendall Morgan
Share this:
For local guys looking for a style revamp, the solution is a shop that serves runway looks straight up — with a twist.

We're talking about the new Martini Man Consignment, a long-awaited offshoot of Vintage Martini. Beloved by stylists, fashionistas and visiting celebrities alike, Vintage Martini Consignment has been the local place to find gently worn and overstock designer clothes since owners Ken Weber and Greg Kelly opened their first boutique in 2007.

But Martini Man takes the duo's concept to another level. According to Weber, Martini Man is "definitely a step up from anything we've done before. It's my big boy store. We've got all these skateboards on the wall and artwork from graffiti artists in New York — it's just a really cool store."
click to enlarge Martini Man Consignment's racks of colorful menswear.
"It's OK to have fun with fashion; men are picking up on that," says Martini Man Consignment co-owner Ken Weber.
Kendall Morgan
To solidify their "Big Boy" concept, the pompadoured mascot from the classic diner chain greets visitors at the entrance, giving customers a hint they're in for something unique. From the airy courtyard with its coffee cart and café seating to carefully curated racks selling everything from T-shirts to sequin logo coats, Martini Man delivers a colorful vibe along with the selection of "it" items. You'll find eccentric tailored pieces by Comme Des Garcons, overstock from Givenchy and McQueen, and collectible ephemera from the world's coolest streetwear brand, Supreme.

"We knew we wanted something funky and cool but also luxurious and elegant," Weber says. "The store is definitely a mix of both vintage and contemporary. We focus more on the designer pieces you can't get in Dallas, so we source a lot of that outside the city, including accessories. We have an amazing wall of shoes, and we also have fun Japanese toys. It's a mix of young and old, but we try to cater to everybody, from the 15-year-old aspiring influencer to the 80-year-old fashionista. We mostly carry luxury brands, so the price point reflects that. You're not going to find a Gucci T-shirt for $20. We don't have the space to do that."
click to enlarge Martini Man Consignment's racks of colorful menswear.
Did we mention that color is in for men's fashion?
Kendall Morgan
You might find a Supreme one for $85. However, most of the styles Martini Man sells range higher, with the most expensive item currently being a Gucci and Balenciaga collaboration coat selling for $8,000. Weber, who sources all over the globe, says he's on a particular hunt for Japanese designers and niche brands like Charles Jeffrey Loverboy and Walter Van Beirendonck, which are more coveted than ever because of social media.

"I think because of Instagram, which branched out to TikTok, everyone has become a fashion influencer, and those old ideas of fashion being dictated by fashion houses and trend reports don't matter now," Weber says. "Now everyone is doing this crazy fun, avant-garde look, and these fashion influencers are saying you can mix this with that, and it's cool; there's no rules. Plaid does go with polka-dots. It's OK to have fun with fashion; men are picking up on that. With men's formal wear, it's not out of the ordinary to go to any of the big galas and see guys in floral brocade dinner jackets or shorts with tuxedos."

Things have changed majorly since Weber and Kelly got into the business. Starting his career as a costumer for films, commercials and episodic TV, Weber spent much of his time sourcing clothes for 1970s period films, so he came up with a side hustle renting clothing. After a successful 10-year stint on the children's show Barney & Friends (he costumed Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato), the downturn of the local film industry made him pivot to selling pieces at flea markets and antique shows. Weber's husband and business partner, Kelly, who worked in shipping and logistics, joined him in 1999 to start Vintage Martini, which initially sold only online.
click to enlarge The iconic "Big Boy" figure from the original burger chain.
Vintage clothing for big boys is a theme for the shop.
Kendall Morgan
"I was in that first round when Ebay was created," Weber recalls. "We were the first to have vintage online."

Once everyone from Jean Paul Gaultier to Walmart started sourcing vintage to copy, it made sense for the pair to launch a brick-and-mortar boutique. The original Vintage Martini opened its doors in downtown of Carrolton. Soon, they developed a cult following, which prompted them to expand the business model to include consignment.

"So many people came in and wanted to sell to us, but we couldn't afford to buy everything, which is why we flipped to consignment. I'm not going to turn down a Galliano gown! So, we mixed in well-curated resale with vintage."

The shop splits an item's price 50/50 with the original owner and authenticates every piece. Long the go-to spot for stylists cleaning out clients' closets, Vintage Martini relocated to its current location at 2923 N. Henderson Ave. in 2014. Having offered a rack of menswear for the past few years, Kelly and Weber longed for a dedicated spot for guys. When the former antique store two doors down became available, they jumped, gutting the 1,800-square-foot space to create their dream boutique.

Weber says he's especially excited about launching the Martini Man concept when Gen Z is embracing their peacock moment — perhaps the most colorful time for menswear since the 1960s. For once, Weber says, "Nobody wants a classic Italian suit. It's just going to collect shoulder dust. They want a fun Moschino one instead."

"And, because [fashion] is all over the place, I just see more uniqueness and excitement with personal style in the future," he adds. "One of the things I've loved seeing is moms bringing their sons in. It's so much fun seeing them shop together. They're just sitting back and letting them go crazy."

Martini Man Consignment, 2905 N. Henderson Ave., Ste. A. Monday – Saturday, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Sunday, noon – 5 p.m.
KEEP THE OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. Your membership allows us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls. You can support us by joining as a member for as little as $1.
Kendall Morgan has been a regular contributor to the Dallas Observer since 2022. She has also written for CultureMap, The Dallas Morning News, D Home, Bon Appetit, Patron and Nylon magazine.
Chris Lewellyn Won’t Give Up on Deep Ellum. His Latest Venture Proves It.

Fashion

Chris Lewellyn Won’t Give Up on Deep Ellum. His Latest Venture Proves It.

By Tyler Hicks
17 Best Thrift Stores and Vintage Shops in Dallas-Fort Worth

Lists

17 Best Thrift Stores and Vintage Shops in Dallas-Fort Worth

By Caroline Pritchard
The Wild Detectives and Deep Vellum Publishing To Mark 10th Anniversaries

Books

The Wild Detectives and Deep Vellum Publishing To Mark 10th Anniversaries

By Poppy Xander
The Texas Tradition Rodeo Makes Its Last Stop in Denton Before Heading to Austin

LGBTQ+

The Texas Tradition Rodeo Makes Its Last Stop in Denton Before Heading to Austin

By Charles Farmer
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation