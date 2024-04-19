Paging Hypebeasts and Dandies! Martini Man Consignment Has Your Big Boy Clothes.

For local guys looking for a style revamp, the solution is a shop that serves runway looks straight up — with a twist.
We're talking about the new Martini Man Consignment, a long-awaited offshoot of Vintage Martini. Beloved by stylists, fashionistas and visiting celebrities alike, Vintage Martini Consignment has been the local place to find gently worn and overstock designer clothes since owners Ken Weber and Greg Kelly opened their first boutique in 2007.
But Martini Man takes the duo's concept to another level. According to Weber, Martini Man is "definitely a step up from anything we've done before. It's my big boy store. We've got all these skateboards on the wall and artwork from graffiti artists in New York — it's just a really cool store."
"We knew we wanted something funky and cool but also luxurious and elegant," Weber says. "The store is definitely a mix of both vintage and contemporary. We focus more on the designer pieces you can't get in Dallas, so we source a lot of that outside the city, including accessories. We have an amazing wall of shoes, and we also have fun Japanese toys. It's a mix of young and old, but we try to cater to everybody, from the 15-year-old aspiring influencer to the 80-year-old fashionista. We mostly carry luxury brands, so the price point reflects that. You're not going to find a Gucci T-shirt for $20. We don't have the space to do that."
"I think because of Instagram, which branched out to TikTok, everyone has become a fashion influencer, and those old ideas of fashion being dictated by fashion houses and trend reports don't matter now," Weber says. "Now everyone is doing this crazy fun, avant-garde look, and these fashion influencers are saying you can mix this with that, and it's cool; there's no rules. Plaid does go with polka-dots. It's OK to have fun with fashion; men are picking up on that. With men's formal wear, it's not out of the ordinary to go to any of the big galas and see guys in floral brocade dinner jackets or shorts with tuxedos."
Things have changed majorly since Weber and Kelly got into the business. Starting his career as a costumer for films, commercials and episodic TV, Weber spent much of his time sourcing clothes for 1970s period films, so he came up with a side hustle renting clothing. After a successful 10-year stint on the children's show Barney & Friends (he costumed Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato), the downturn of the local film industry made him pivot to selling pieces at flea markets and antique shows. Weber's husband and business partner, Kelly, who worked in shipping and logistics, joined him in 1999 to start Vintage Martini, which initially sold only online.
Once everyone from Jean Paul Gaultier to Walmart started sourcing vintage to copy, it made sense for the pair to launch a brick-and-mortar boutique. The original Vintage Martini opened its doors in downtown of Carrolton. Soon, they developed a cult following, which prompted them to expand the business model to include consignment.
"So many people came in and wanted to sell to us, but we couldn't afford to buy everything, which is why we flipped to consignment. I'm not going to turn down a Galliano gown! So, we mixed in well-curated resale with vintage."
The shop splits an item's price 50/50 with the original owner and authenticates every piece. Long the go-to spot for stylists cleaning out clients' closets, Vintage Martini relocated to its current location at 2923 N. Henderson Ave. in 2014. Having offered a rack of menswear for the past few years, Kelly and Weber longed for a dedicated spot for guys. When the former antique store two doors down became available, they jumped, gutting the 1,800-square-foot space to create their dream boutique.
Weber says he's especially excited about launching the Martini Man concept when Gen Z is embracing their peacock moment — perhaps the most colorful time for menswear since the 1960s. For once, Weber says, "Nobody wants a classic Italian suit. It's just going to collect shoulder dust. They want a fun Moschino one instead."
"And, because [fashion] is all over the place, I just see more uniqueness and excitement with personal style in the future," he adds. "One of the things I've loved seeing is moms bringing their sons in. It's so much fun seeing them shop together. They're just sitting back and letting them go crazy."
Martini Man Consignment, 2905 N. Henderson Ave., Ste. A. Monday – Saturday, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Sunday, noon – 5 p.m.