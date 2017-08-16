The Real Housewives of Dallas Season 2 Premiere Gets Worse Rating Than Season 1

The Real Housewives of Dallas Season 2 premiere did worse than Season 1. Screenshot

After The Real Housewives of Dallas' lackluster first season, producers added two new Housewives, D'Andra Simmons and Kameron Westcott, to spice things up a bit.

But Monday's Season 2 premiere, which aired at 9 p.m., did not bring in a greater audience. In fact, 843,000 people saw the Season 2 premiere, giving it a 0.3 rating — meaning 0.3 percent of people ages 18 to 49 tuned in, according to TV By The Numbers, a TV ratings website. Last season, 1 million people tuned in to the premiere for a 0.4 rating.

The Housewives of the first season have said many times that they were unaware they were filming a Housewives series. They say they were told it would be a series centered around women trying to make it in the Dallas charity scene — hence why there were so many charity events during the first season.

But the second season would be different. This time, they knew they were Housewives. And with the addition of two wealthy Housewives — something the franchise is known for — better ratings were expected. That hasn't happened.

The Real Housewives of Dallas was announced as a new addition to The Real Housewives franchise along with The Real Housewives of Potomac. That series' Season 2 premiere was at 8 p.m. Sunday, April 2. It received a 0.6 rating as 1.596 million people tuned in.

The Real Housewives of Orange County, which is in its sixth season, aired its sixth episode of the season at 8 p.m. Monday, and 1.656 million people tuned in for a 0.6 rating.

