Comedian Tig Notaro is Just Happy to Be Here, Whether on the New Star Trek or Doing Stand-Up

Tig Notaro relishes the challenges of doing stand-up, but doing a charity show like the one she'll be doing on May 31 at the Eisemann Center for Cancer Support Community North Texas takes the challenge to another level.

"I would say I do one every other month for some sort of charity," Notaro says. "Sometimes it's twice a month. Every show I do, I'm hoping to do my best possible show and know that it's potentially going to make them feel better, but doing a benefit or a charity, it takes it to a completely different level. A lot of times, you're meeting face to face with people who are in need, and they are always very thankful for the help. It feels nice."

The Jackson, Mississippi native also knows how it feels to go through such a harrowing, painful and scary moment. After spending years honing material that earned praise from the likes of Ellen DeGeneres and making her name as an actress and comedian, she suffered a near-fatal bout with a rare infection called C-diff and later was diagnosed with bilateral breast cancer in 2012.