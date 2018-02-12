The 10 Best Concerts of the Week: Fetty Wap, Shovels and Rope, G-Eazy and More

Whether you're celebrating a relationship or treating yourself this week, love is in the air — and not just Book of Love (although the '90s synth-pop band's show at Granada Theater on Friday night is sure to spark some romance). The week's musical possibilities seem endless, with indie rock icon Pedro the Lion kicking things off Monday night at Trees, Fetty Wap at House of Blues on Tuesday, G-Eazy at the Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory on Friday, Alan Jackson at Verizon Theater on Saturday and plenty more.

Pedro the Lion

With Marie/Lepanto, 8 p.m., Monday, Feb. 12, at Trees, 2709 Elm St., 214-741-1122, treesdallas.com, $22

For years, Pedro the Lion has included a rotating list of musicians, including Ben Gibbard and Tim Walsh, but most fans know the band simply as David Bazan. Bazan played a huge role in the surge of music coming out of Seattle in the late '90s and early aughts, as well as in subversive, politically and religiously fueled tracks that tested the boundaries of traditional indie rock. Pedro the Lion split up in 2006 but began touring again in December. No new music has been released for the brief reunion, but expect to hear classic Pedro, along with music from Headphones and Bazan's solo material. Diamond Victoria

Fetty Wap

7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 13, House of Blues, 2200 N. Lamar St., 214-978-2583 or houseofblues.com/dallas, $35-$59.50

Twenty-six-year-old New Jersey native Fetty Wap is less than three years removed from his four-times platinum mega-hit “Trap Queen,” but in the fickle, hot-or-not world of hip-hop, he’s already an afterthought. It doesn’t help that he frequently makes headlines not for his music but for drama with his six baby mamas. In a recent interview with Desus and Mero, he addressed the recent stagnation of his career and promoted his four new singles, which he’ll certainly play at the House of Blues stop of his For My Fans Tour. Mikel Galicia

Grace VanderWaal

7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 13, Trees, 2709 Elm St., 214-741-1122 or treesdallas.com, sold out

Fresh off the release of her first full-length album, Just the Beginning, 14-year-old wunderkind Grace VanderWaal is also winding down her first tour. After winning the 11th season of America’s Got Talent, VanderWaal’s career as a musician skyrocketed, with Simon Cowell going so far as to label her “the next Taylor Swift.” VanderWaal’s impassioned lyrics showcase a maturity far beyond her years; she tackles complicated issues with aplomb as her raspy, warbling voice undulates around each syllable. Just the Beginning is a big improvement over VanderWaal’s monotonous EP Perfectly Imperfect. It sounds like a complete product, and while it’s not entirely acoustic, it has a stripped-down feel to it. The hip-hop infused track “So Much More Than This” has a simple beat, but it explodes with sound when the chorus hits. The entire album keeps VanderWaal front and center, a place she’s likely to stay for some time. Nicholas Bostick

Shovels and Rope

7 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 15, at The Kessler, 1230 W. Davis St., 214-272-8346, thekessler.org, sold out

The rootsy husband-and-wife duo Shovels and Rope traded a softer, folksy sound for something a little more hard-hitting with 2016's album, Little Seeds, and kept it going with last year's Busted Jukebox Vol. 2. Michael Trent and Cary Ann Hearst first started recording music together in 2008, a year before getting hitched. Hailing from Charleston, South Carolina, Trent and Hearst originally made music as solo artists but released the self-titled debut album for Shovels and Rope and realized its potential. They've since won two Americana Music Association awards and are getting plenty of spins on local and national radio. Diamond Victoria

Book of Love

With T-4-2, 9 p.m., Friday, Feb. 16, at Granada Theater, 3524 Greenville Avenue, 214-824-9933, granadatheater.com, $35

Some artists create music that transcends any one era. Book of Love's original '80s synth-pop, made popular again in the 2000s, could serve as backing tracks on a number of current chart-toppers. But it's not just the music; Book of Love's lyrics could be inspired by today's discussions of gender identity, as heard in the hit "Boy." The band's perfect blend of intelligent songwriting and catchy beats is what make its music so fun. Opening for Book of Love is electronic duo T-4-2, formerly of Dallas. Diamond Victoria

Asking Alexandria, Crown the Empire

6:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 16, Gas Monkey Live!, 10110 Technology Blvd. $32.50 and up

Asking Alexandria is in a new phase of its career, for better or worse. The five-piece, rejoined by frontman Danny Worsnop, decided to move out of its electronic metalcore parameters with its latest LP. The self-titled album evokes more of modern pop side than a metal side. You either evolve and hope the crowd goes with you, or you stay tied to your past. The band can still pack large places, and its booking at Gas Monkey Live! says fans haven't ditched it and its new sound. Eric Grubbs

Alan Jackson

7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 16, Verizon Theatre, 1001 Performance Place, Grand Prairie, $35

In June, Alan Jackson will join John Mellencamp, Robert “Kool” Bell and his Gang, and others as inductees into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. The nearly 60-year-old writer of hits such as “It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere” and “Don’t Rock the Jukebox” is also expected to release his 21st studio album later this year. But while Jackson may still wish Dallas was in Tennessee, he’ll be coming for a visit as part of his Honky Tonk Highway Tour. Fellow country music star Randy Houser will join Jackson, whose current tour is something of a victory lap, sandwiched between his Country Music Hall of Fame induction last fall and the aforementioned ceremony in June. Regardless of the accolades, however, Jackson’s latest single, “The Older I Get,” is a celebration as he looks back on a career spanning more than three decades. Jackson doesn’t mind getting older, and his fans don’t seem to mind either. Nicholas Bostick

G-Eazy

With Trippie Redd, Phora and Anthony Russo, 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 17, at Toyota Music Factory, 300 W. Las Colinas Blvd., Irving, 972-810-1499 or toyotamusicfactory.com, $45-$65

Hard-partying Bay Area rapper G-Eazy can’t remember when or where hip-hop mogul Puff Daddy gave him the best advice of his career, but he remembers the sage wisdom. “The best music is always the most vulnerable, because it’s the most real, the most human, the most raw,” G-Eazy told the UK’s Standard publication. The 28-year-old put that advice to practice on his third studio album, The Beautiful & Damned, coupling his low-key flows with introspective storytelling about the risks of addiction and the sacrifices that come with fame. Those vulnerable expressions resonated with his loyal fan base, sending the album to No. 1 on the Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop charts. G-Eazy’s not all about cautionary tales, though. He’s still plenty interested in good times and playing the role of heartthrob, as heard on his hit single “No Limit” alongside Cardi B and A$AP Rocky. The Irving date is the second stop of The Beautiful & Damned tour, which also features buzzing up-and-comers Trippie Redd and Phora. Mikel Galicia

Ginuwine

With Jagged Edge, Guy, Teddy Riley, 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 17, at the Music Hall at Fair Park, 909 First Ave., 214-565-1116, $59-$125

It seems like he was in Dallas just yesterday, but he’s already back. For an artist whose output has been inconsistent and underwhelming for the last couple of decades, Ginuwine keeps a surprisingly busy touring schedule. Somehow, the old school R&B superstar finds a way to remain in the spotlight — most recently for his appearance in (and subsequent eviction from) Celebrity Big Brother. It’s hard, though, not to look back at his most famous tunes —“Pony,” “Differences,” etc. —and be amazed. The way he pivots a command of sensuality into an infectious musical charm is as stunning as it is inexplicable. After all, how can someone make lines like “If you’re horny, let’s do it, ride it, my pony” palatable, much less smooth and memorable? But I guess that’s why we keep coming back to Genuwine’s music, why listeners keep buying tickets to his shows: We’ve yet to figure out how he does what he does. It remains a sort of magic. And that’s a lot of fun. Jonthan Patrick

Marty Stuart

With the Vandoliers, 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 17 at The Kessler Theater, 1230 W. Davis St., 214-272-8346, $28-$75

Marty Stuart has been blending the various sounds of rockabilly, honky-tonk and traditional country music with great success since the early 1970s. Hailing from Philadelphia, Mississippi, Stuart started out as a bit of a prodigy, teaching himself guitar and mandolin and sitting in with local bluegrass maestros before he was out of elementary school. Before too long, he was making his own albums, collaborating with folks such as Lester Flatt and Doc Watson, touring with Johnny Cash and even marrying Cash's daughter Cindy. After a stint of commercial viability in the ’80s and ’90s, the 21st century has found Stuart returning to the roots of Americana music with support provided by his Superlatives, an ace group of Nashville cats that turns each song into a triumphant tour de force of musical might. Arrive early for a stripped-down performance from Dallas’ Vandoliers. Jeff Strowe

