Pinktoberfest Erupts at Miranda Lambert's Grand Opening of Her New Pink Pistol in Lindale

EXPAND This small town's future is now tied to Miranda Lambert and Tye Phelps. Sarah Miller

Miranda Lambert wasn't in attendance but her town of Lindale erupted in a pink-hued block party to celebrate the grand opening of her boutique store, The Pink Pistol. The day also commemorated the opening of the music venue Love and War in Texas and The Cannery Lindale. This officially makes Lindale a tourist destination for country music fans.

Will Lindale be some sort of Dollywood? Time will tell. Sarah Miller

EXPAND Fans rallied in the thousands, proving Lambert's appeal. Sarah Miller