Annie Clark, aka St. Vincent.
courtesy the artist

St. Vincent Is Coming to Dallas After All

Caroline North | November 8, 2017 | 1:42pm
AA

When St. Vincent announced a 23-date world tour in June, a gig in her hometown of Dallas was noticeably absent. But earlier this week, that all got sorted out.

Twelve more dates were added to her Fear the Future tour, including a stop at Bomb Factory on Saturday, Feb. 24. Tickets for the show are $39 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 10, on the Bomb Factory's website.

The Fear the Future tour began in Tokyo in August and will now conclude March 4 in Baltimore, Maryland. The other cities recently added to the tour are Cincinnati; Asheville, North Carolina; Atlanta; Birmingham, Alabama; New Orleans; Austin; Tulsa, Oklahoma; Charlotte, North Carolina; Richmond, Virginia; and Norfolk, Virginia.

This is St. Vincent's first tour in two years. The last time Dallas got to see her play was in May 2015, when she collaborated with the Dallas Symphony Orchestra for a performance at the Soluna festival.

This time, St. Vincent will be playing songs from her fifth solo album. Masseduction, released Oct. 13 via Loma Vista Recordings, is full of melancholy pop/rock.

One dollar from every ticket sold to shows on the tour will be donated to organizations that fight opioid addiction. The donations are being funneled through Plus1, an organization started by the band Arcade Fire, which helps connect musicians with charities.

 
Caroline North is the music and culture editor at the Dallas Observer. She studied English at Kenyon College in Gambier, Ohio, and in 2012 returned to her hometown of Dallas, where she spends her free time seeking out new places to roller skate and play pinball.

