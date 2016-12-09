Standing Rock Benefit Concerts in Fort Worth Will Still Take Place Despite Halted Pipeline Construction

EXPAND NYCStock / Shutterstock.com

This week, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers denied a permit held by Energy Transfer Partners (ETP) to continue building on a section of the Dakota Access Pipeline near the Standing Rock Sioux tribe land in South Dakota. However, two Fort Worth benefit concerts intended to raise money for the tribe as they protest the pipeline's construction will continue as planned at Magnolia Motor Lounge and Lola's Saloon.

“Honestly, at first, I thought about calling Magnolia Motor Lodge and asking if we should still do it,” says Jacob Furr, the organizer of the Thursday, Dec. 22, show. “But the next day I saw that the company was going to stay up there and attempt to keep drilling, so I thought this was something that should go on as planned.”

The Dakota Access Pipeline is a 1,200-mile stretch of pipeline owned by Dallas-based ETP that would carry oil from North Dakota through the Midwest. Indigenous peoples have been protesting the pipeline because it would cross a portion of the Missouri River that runs near land considered to be sacred, but not owned, by the tribe. This portion of the river is also a key water source.

The pipeline will undergo another environmental study, conducted by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. With the $3.8 billion project on hold, Furr hopes to alleviate some of the tribe’s stress around legal fees with the donations from the benefit show.

“I recently saw somewhere that the chairman of the Standing Rock Sioux tribe is telling people to go home and that the next phase is all legal stuff. So I would imagine they could use the money,” Furr said. “Whatever we can contribute to show our solidarity.”

Musician Jacob Furr is the organizer of the benefit at Magnolia Motor Lounge. Brian Carroll

Magnolia Motor Lounge offered their space to Furr, a musician in his own right, after noticing a Facebook post of his about the protests in North Dakota. The venue's managers told him that they would like to do something to support the tribe.

Furr says official word on the lineup and schedule at Magnolia Motor Lounge will be released soon, but at least five acts will perform, and Ryan Tharp, who has a Thursday residency at the venue, will participate as headliner. Donations will be taken at the door.

Lola's Saloon has their own benefit in support of the Standing Rock Sioux tribe scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 18, and it will also take place as planned. Their lineup is set and includes Tammy Melody Gomez, Luke McGlathery, Joe Savage, Morgan Lindley, Dustin Cavazos, Vincent Neil Emerson, Joe Cannariato, KatsüK and the Sound of Sleep.

The Facebook page for the event says supplies will be collected at Lola's, however the Oceti Sakowin Camp in North Dakota, which has been home base for protesters, recently announced they are not accepting any supplies at this time, beyond firewood and cash.

The benefit at Lola's Saloon, 2736 W. 6th St., Fort Worth, takes place from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 18. Cover is $15 at the door. Follow the Facebook for Magnolia Motor Lounge, 3005 Morton St., to learn details on the lineup and ticket prices for the Thursday, Dec. 22, show, which will be released soon.

