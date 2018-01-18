DFW One of 20 Finalists for Amazon's Second Headquarters

Amazon announced Thursday morning that it has trimmed the list of 238 communities that applied to host its second North American headquarters to 20. North Texas' regional bid made the cut. So did Austin's, but two other Texas cities, Houston and El Paso, did not.

"Getting from 238 to 20 was very tough — all the proposals showed tremendous enthusiasm and creativity,” Holly Sullivan, Amazon's head of economic development said Thursday. “Through this process we learned about many new communities across North America that we will consider as locations for future infrastructure investment and job creation.”

According to the company, Amazon will invest more than $5 billion and bring more than 50,000 jobs to the metropolitan area selected for its new site, which the company says will be a complete headquarters, not a satellite office.