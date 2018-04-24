Dallas County Judge Dismisses GOP's Lawsuit to Kick Local Democrats off November Ballot

Dallas County Democrats will be on the ballot for the blue wave, however big it is.

Dallas County Democrats avoided a crisis Monday afternoon when Dallas County District Judge Eric Moyé dismissed a lawsuit that would've kicked dozens of Democratic candidates off November's general election ballot. Moyé dismissed the suit — brought by the Dallas County Republican Party and its chairwoman, Missy Shorey — for lack of standing.

In January, Shorey alleged that Dallas County Democratic Party Chairwoman Carol Donovan failed to sign some candidates' ballot applications, as required by state law, and instead delegated the duty to a subordinate.