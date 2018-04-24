 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/dallasobserver
  • Google Plus
Dallas County Democrats will be on the ballot for the blue wave, however big it is.EXPAND
Dallas County Democrats will be on the ballot for the blue wave, however big it is.
Shutterstock

Dallas County Judge Dismisses GOP's Lawsuit to Kick Local Democrats off November Ballot

Stephen Young | April 24, 2018 | 4:00am
AA

Dallas County Democrats avoided a crisis Monday afternoon when Dallas County District Judge Eric Moyé dismissed a lawsuit that would've kicked dozens of Democratic candidates off November's general election ballot. Moyé dismissed the suit — brought by the Dallas County Republican Party and its chairwoman, Missy Shorey — for lack of standing.

In January, Shorey alleged that Dallas County Democratic Party Chairwoman Carol Donovan failed to sign some candidates' ballot applications, as required by state law, and instead delegated the duty to a subordinate.

Related Stories

Democrats fought back, alleging that the lawsuit was the latest attempt by the state's Republican party to keep minority voters from casting ballots. Shorey's argument, essentially, was that rules are rules, and Donovan hadn't followed them. In the end, Moyé, whom Republicans tried to have removed from the case because he's a Democrat, sided with Democrats' claims that Shorey did not have standing to file the suit because she wasn't one of the candidates running against a Democrat whose application Donovan skipped over.

"This frivolous lawsuit was a thinly veiled attempt by the Dallas County Republican Party to take away the ability of minority voters in Dallas County to elect the candidates of their choice," West Dallas state Rep. Eric Johnson, one of the candidates made vulnerable by the lawsuit, said Monday. "The Republican Party seems to be doing everything in its power to show minority voters that it has little regard for them at the national, state and now local level."

The Dallas County GOP did not return a request to comment on the ruling.

DC-18-00821.pdf
 
Stephen Young has written about Dallas news for the Observer since 2014. He's a Dallas native and a graduate of the University of North Texas.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2018 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >