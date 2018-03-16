Activist Erin Brockovich Attacks North Texas Water District Over Chlorine Maintenance

Erin Brockovich, the crusading environmental attorney who inspired an Oscar-winning performance from Julia Roberts with her work to ensure water safety in California in the 1990s, is taking on the water coming out of faucets in Plano and several other North Texas cities. It might not be safe to drink, Brockovich says, because of a chlorine cleaning method used by the North Texas Municipal Water District.

Officials with the water district, to which the city of Plano is referring questions, say the 28-day chlorine maintenance — during which ammonia, one of the three cleaning agents typically used in district water, is left out — is routine. Chlorine levels aren't increased, Mike Rickman, deputy director of operations and maintenance for the water district said late Thursday, but the chlorine odor and taste in water produced by the system is more noticeable because of the lack of ammonia.