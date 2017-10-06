Meet the Dallas Bartender Who Kicked Milo Yiannopoulos and Some Neo-Nazis Out of Her Bar

EXPAND Milo Yiannopoulos sings karaoke in Dallas. Buzzfeed via Youtube

One night last spring, infamous right-wing provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos and Dallas' homegrown white nationalist, Richard Spencer, walked into a karaoke bar on Abrams Road in Lake Highlands. They left less than a half-hour later after being kicked by One Nostagia Tavern's bartenders. Before they did, someone filmed a video of Yiannopoulos singing "America the Beautiful" as Spencer and his fellow travelers gave a Nazi salute from the crowd.

Last night, the Observer talked to one of the bartenders on duty the night the video was filmed about that night and how it feels to be part of what's now the centerpiece of a Buzzfeed feature exploring the connections between Yiannopoulos' former employer Breitbart and the mishmash of white-nationalist, racist and neo-Nazis sometimes referred to as the alt-right.

"It was around 1 a.m. when [Yiannopoulos, Spencer and friends] came into the bar. It was very odd because they all had the same haircut," Amiti Perry says. "I had no idea who Richard Spencer was. I had no idea that was Milo. In fact, I had no idea that was Milo until today."

Yiannopoulos and his group were all dressed alike, Perry says, outfitted in the pastels and crew-cuts that can often be seen at alt-right gatherings. "They were very loud and abrasive in ordering their drinks — waving their money and pounding on the bar. I said 'Oh, it looks like you boys are celebrating something,' and they said, 'Oh we just came from rally,' Perry says. "I asked them if it was fraternity thing [because they were all dressed alike] and they said 'You could call it that.'"

The Observer couldn't find a record or report of a meeting or rally held by Yiannopoulos or Spencer in Dallas on April 2, 2016 — the pair hit One Nostagia Tavern early in the morning of April 3 — but Perry says they could've been coming from a meeting at one of the many hotels near the bar. Neither Yiannopoulos nor Spencer had been to the bar before or since, according to Perry.

"They got their drinks and didn't tip," Perry says. "Karaoke had ended, but they asked our karaoke hostess if they could sing a cappella because she was already shutting down her equipment. Then they asked our owner and he was like, 'It's not a big deal, sing something a cappella.'"

Usually when someone sings at the bar without the help of the karaoke machine, they sing something familiar, like a show-tune, Perry says. "We had no idea what was about to happen. They started 'America the Beautiful,' and I looked at my co-workers and said 'This is odd,'" Perry says. "Then all of the sudden, halfway through the song, I see, from behind the stage, about 15 arms go up in the salute."

Perry says she lost it and rushed the stage, grabbing the microphone from Yiannopoulos just as the song, and video clip, ended. "I said 'Get the fuck out. You are not welcome here, at all,'" Perry says. "I was yelling at them, and, I remember this distinctly, they all came around me on the stage and were yelling things. Some were shouting 'Trump, Trump, Trump,' at that point it started to hit me who these people were, and then they started saying 'Make America Great Again.' Then I had people get in my face, it might have been Milo because he didn't immediately go outside, he was kind of getting them aroused, and they were saying 'Make America White Again.'"

In a statement sent to Buzzfeed, Yiannopoulos said that he could not see Spencer and his friends saluting in the crowd, due to his "severe myopia."

Eventually, after several of Perry's male colleagues intervened, Yiannopoulos and Spencer left the bar. "They were trying to bully me," says Perry, who stands just over 5 feet tall.

As soon as the Buzzfeed article went online, Perry and other employees at the bar began getting calls and social media messages about the video, which features the bar's logo prominently behind Yiannopoulos. Perry wants people to know that One Nostalgia Tavern did nothing to welcome Yiannopoulos or Spencer. "We had that experience. It was crazy and weird, you know, it felt like the Twilight Zone," Perry says. "It's out there now, and I don't know what to do about it but tell the story and let people know the context [of what happened]."

If you want to drop by the bar and thank Perry for kicking the neo-Nazis out yourself, she'll be at the bar all night Friday.

