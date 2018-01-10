Dallas' LimeBikes Could Be Getting Electrified

LimeBike has unveiled its latest weapon in its turf war with its fellow dockless bike-share startups — electric bikes. While the bikes don't appear to be headed to Dallas as part of their initial rollout, Dallas bike-share riders could be moving around at as much as 15 mph in the near future.

The Lime-E bikes are set to debut in Seattle, Miami, Scottsdale, Arizona, Southern California and the San Francisco Bay area this month. They feature 250-watt motors powered by lithium-ion batteries. The motors, according to the company, recharge using a "combination of battery, solar and pedal power," so they don't need docks.