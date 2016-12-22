Mom Says Neighbor Choked Son, Fort Worth Police Show Up, Mom Gets Arrested

Jacqueline Craig is arrested by Fort Worth police. Porsha Craver via Facebook

This much is clear from a viral video of a Wednesday arrest in Fort Worth: A Fort Worth police officer arrested two women, Jacqueline Craig and Brea Hymond. While making the arrest, the officer put a stun gun to Craig's back, who is now, along with Hymond, in Mansfield's jail, facing charges of resisting arrest and failing to identify herself to a police officer.

Everything else has a long way to go before being resolved. In the profanity-laced video, posted to Facebook by Porsha Craver, Craig's niece, Craig tells the officer that a man choked her son after the son refused to pick up a piece of paper. When she asks the officer what gave the man the right to touch her son, the officer asks her, "Why didn't you teach your son not to litter?" Craig says that, whether or not her son littered, her neighbor, who is white, doesn't have the right to put his hands on her son. The officer replies, "Why not?"

Understandably, this upsets Craig, who grows more confrontational with the officer, who's also white.

"You don't know what I teach him," she said. "Whatever you teach your kids don't mean they go by your rules when they're not in your sight."

After Craig tells the officer she's pissed off, he responds that "If you keep yelling at me, you're going to piss me off."

Craig's daughter Hymond then tries to get between Craig and the officer, while bystanders repeatedly call the cop a bitch and tell him they are filming everything he does.

Fort Worth Police said Thursday morning that they are aware of the video, which was recorded Wednesday afternoon, and confirmed that an internal affairs investigation is taking place. FWPD is expected to make an additional statement about the video Monday afternoon. The department has not released the officer's name. Update: Fort Worth police released a statement about the incident on Facebook Thursday afternoon:

On Dec. 21, at approximately 10 p.m., the Fort Worth Police Department received information regarding a Facebook video post that captured a Fort Worth police officer arresting three individuals on Rock Garden Trail. The Internal Affairs Unit began to immediately review the video and subsequently initiated an internal affairs investigation. The investigators interviewed two of the three arrestees at the Fort Worth City Jail within two hours of the department learning of the incident. The investigators worked throughout the night and into the morning interviewing witnesses and reviewing video evidence; including video from a body worn camera that was active during the incident. The involved officer has been placed on restricted duty status by the Chief of Police pending the outcome of the internal investigation. Since this is an internal investigation, state law limits the information that may be released, including the officer’s body cam footage. The Fort Worth Police Department enjoys a close and cooperative relationship with our citizens; one of transparency, mutual trust and respect. The Fort Worth Police Department expects every officer to treat persons they encounter with that same trust, respect and courtesy. We acknowledge that the initial appearance of the video may raise serious questions. We ask that our investigators are given the time and opportunity to thoroughly examine this incident and to submit their findings. This process may take time, but the integrity of the investigation rests upon the ability of the investigators to document facts and to accurately evaluate the size and scope of what transpired. We ask our community for patience and calm during this investigation process.



According to Mansfield jail records, Craig and Hymond have yet to make bail. Their attorney, Lee Merritt, said on Facebook that they are in good spirits and are enjoying the support they are receiving on social media. Merritt plans to have a 2 p.m. press conference.

