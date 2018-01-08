Rubber Gloves Owner Arrested for Assault, DWI

Joshua Baish, former owner of the Denton venue Rubber Gloves, speaks at a meeting. A judge determined that Baish had tried to force one of his 4-year-old daughters to identify as a boy and ordered supervised visitation.

Following a 2017 filled with legal trouble, Joshua Baish, the owner of the now-defunct Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studios in Denton, kicked off 2018 with an early morning arrest. Baish, according to a Denton County arrest warrant affidavit, punched one of his former employees outside Andy's Bar before hopping in his car drunk and driving to the site of his former concert venue.

Last year, Baish spent nearly two months in jail after being found in contempt of a Denton County court. During a custody dispute with his ex-wife that included accusations that he'd mistreated one of his daughters by allowing her to dress and identify as a boy, Baish wrote about the couple's fight on Facebook, after being told not to do so repeatedly.

Early Friday morning, Zachary Painter, a former employee of Baish's, was smoking a cigarette outside his new job at Andy's Bar when Baish saw him from his silver Prius. Baish got out of his car and confronted Painter. Painter told police that Baish "talked a lot of shit," before shoving him.