Scenes from Former Dallas County Sheriff Lupe Valdez's Campaign Kickoff in Oak Cliff

Former Dallas County Sheriff Lupe Valdez called for an end to "hate and vitriol" and opportunity "as big as the Texas sky" Sunday afternoon during her official campaign kickoff event at Tyler Station in Oak Cliff.

"We should be lending a hand up, not tearing them down. We must be the type of state that helps people get a fair shot," Valdez said during her speech in front of small but enthusiastic crowd, during which she took on Texas Gov. Greg Abbott for support of Texas' anti-sanctuary cities bill and the failed bathroom bill proposed by Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and aimed at transgender people.

"I want to be the change-maker," she told the crowd. "I want to be the people's candidate and bring common sense to government."