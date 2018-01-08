 


Lupe Valdez in Oak Cliff Sunday.
Lupe Valdez in Oak Cliff Sunday.
Brian Maschino

Scenes from Former Dallas County Sheriff Lupe Valdez's Campaign Kickoff in Oak Cliff

Stephen Young | January 8, 2018 | 4:21pm
AA

Former Dallas County Sheriff Lupe Valdez called for an end to "hate and vitriol" and opportunity "as big as the Texas sky" Sunday afternoon during her official campaign kickoff event at Tyler Station in Oak Cliff.

"We should be lending a hand up, not tearing them down. We must be the type of state that helps people get a fair shot," Valdez said during her speech in front of small but enthusiastic crowd, during which she took on Texas Gov. Greg Abbott for support of Texas' anti-sanctuary cities bill and the failed bathroom bill proposed by Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and aimed at transgender people.

"I want to be the change-maker," she told the crowd. "I want to be the people's candidate and bring common sense to government."

Check out the Dallas Observer's photos from the rally here.

 
Stephen Young has written about Dallas news for the Observer since 2014. He's a Dallas native and a graduate of the University of North Texas.

