SMU Grad Hope Hicks Set to Quit as White House Communications Director

SMU graduate Hope Hicks, President Donald Trump's 29-year-old confidant, gatekeeper and communications director, will leave the White House sometime in the next few weeks, according to reporting from The New York Times' Maggie Haberman. Although Hicks testified for the U.S. House Intelligence Committee on Tuesday, reportedly admitting she told "white lies" in order to further her boss' agenda, her departure has been planned for weeks, according to Haberman's sources.

“Hope is outstanding and has done great work for the last three years,” Trump said in a statement Wednesday afternoon. “She is as smart and thoughtful as they come, a truly great person. I will miss having her by my side, but when she approached me about pursuing other opportunities, I totally understood. I am sure we will work together again in the future.”

White House Communications Director Hope Hicks delivered a tearful goodbye to her staff this afternoon in the White House, saying she's decided to leave because she doesn't like Washington and doesn't want to part of the system, according to a person in the room. — Jordyn Phelps (@JordynPhelps) February 28, 2018