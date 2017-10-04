100 Favorite Dishes, No. 3: This Las Almas Rotas Dish Made Entirely of Melted Cheese

EXPAND This photo does not do justice to the sheer size of Las Almas Rotas' chicharron de queso. Beth Rankin

In honor of the 2017 Best of Dallas® issue, on newsstands now, we're sharing (in no particular order) our 100 Favorite Dishes, the Dallas entrées, appetizers and desserts that really stuck with us this year.

It arrives on the table on a large silver platter. At first, it's hard to tell what you're looking at. A large brown cylinder is sprinkled with cilantro and served with fresh salsa on the side. Only on closer inspection is it apparent that this large brown apparition before you is made entirely of melted cheese.

Las Almas Rotas' take on the chicharron de queso is, like the Mexican dish itself, super simple. Chewy, stretchy Oaxacan cheese is grilled until it's got a crispy, crunchy texture, then rolled up and served with bright, fresh salsa. Rip a piece off, dip it in salsa and eat it like a tortilla chip — if that tortilla chip was sent straight from Cheese God himself.

A perfect bite to cut through the intensity of a straight pour of mezcal, this bar snack is so big, it'd be hard (but not impossible) to finish on your own. Bring a group, order a flight of mezcal and go to town on this beautiful mound of crispy Oaxacan cheese.

