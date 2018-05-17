The Best Little Hawaiian Fast Food Spot in Dallas

The automated voice you know as Google Maps announces over the phone’s speaker, “Right turn at Whataburger.” The orange burger hut is the last sign of Texas you’ll see, at least for the moment, if you’re headed to Aloha Hawaiian BBQ. The view from Aloha's front door is a heat mirage shimmering the air off Lemmon Avenue and a Volkswagen dealership. The shop’s stuffed into a strip mall near vaping supplies and an H&R Block. Once inside, you’re somewhere else.

During a quick lunch, Dallas has disappeared. Cases of Hawaiian Sun, the island’s ubiquitous tropical fruit juice, are stacked high behind the counter. Aloha soy and katsu sauces, sweet and vinegary, are ready for you in coffee thermoses — the kind you pump for hot java at the office. The grill hisses behind a hallway blocked by vinyl slats; Aloha is not interested in decor or presentation beyond comfort in the form of heaping piles of fast, hot food. Portions are enormous. Murals on the wall, turquoise and sunflower yellow, showcase amateur hand-painted beaches and mountains.

Owner Andy Cheng is at the register, handing over orders for walk-ins. It’s humid, near misty, in the restaurant. Cheng passes a Styrofoam container — the only way to devour Hawaiian fast food — and it’s as heavy in the hands as a slab of marble. The container is front-loaded with chicken katsu, intensely crunchy fried chicken breast sliced and reassembled. It wafts the salty aroma of fried chicken skin. Chicken crust crackles and shatters — it’s cut into slices as thick as an airport paperback. Two scoops of packed rice and creamy macaroni salad sit in the top sections of the Styrofoam. On the side are two pillars of grilled Spam, each gift-wrapped in seaweed on a rice bed.