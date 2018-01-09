 


How many sliders can you stuff in your face in one afternoon? We're fixin' to find out.
How many sliders can you stuff in your face in one afternoon? We're fixin' to find out.
Shutterstock

Prepare Your Sandwich-Hole: Presale Is on for Between the Buns, a Dallas Slider Festival

Beth Rankin | January 9, 2018 | 4:00am
AA

A few weeks back, we shared the life-changing news that Dallas was about to get its first slider festival: Between the Buns, an afternoon dedicated to everyone's favorite tiny sandwiches. From 4-7 p.m. on Saturday, March 24, the Dallas Farmers Market will be overtaken by these tiny sandwiches, and attendees will be encouraged to eat as many as humanly possible (or just, you know, a reasonable amount). There will also be booze, of course, but let's be honest: We're mostly here for the sliders.

A few of the restaurants that have signed on to sling sliders: Dot's Hop House & Cocktail Courtyard, Haystack Burgers & Barley, Junction, Snuffer's and Henry's Majestic. Starting today, you can buy tickets during the event's presale, which lasts until Jan. 12. For $25, general admission will net you unlimited slider samples and a cash bar. For $55, a VIP ticket will mean you get into the fest an hour early and have access to a VIP lounge and get four drink tickets from the VIP bar.

Those ticket prices will increase as the fest draws near, so use the presale code BETWEENTHEBUNS to nab tickets today. Find more information about the event on Between the Buns' website.

 
Beth Rankin is an Ohio native and Cicerone-certified beer server who specializes in social media, food and drink, travel and news reporting. Her belief system revolves around the significance of Topo Chico, the refusal to eat crawfish out of season and the importance of local and regional foodways.

