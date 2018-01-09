Prepare Your Sandwich-Hole: Presale Is on for Between the Buns, a Dallas Slider Festival

How many sliders can you stuff in your face in one afternoon? We're fixin' to find out.

A few weeks back, we shared the life-changing news that Dallas was about to get its first slider festival: Between the Buns, an afternoon dedicated to everyone's favorite tiny sandwiches. From 4-7 p.m. on Saturday, March 24, the Dallas Farmers Market will be overtaken by these tiny sandwiches, and attendees will be encouraged to eat as many as humanly possible (or just, you know, a reasonable amount). There will also be booze, of course, but let's be honest: We're mostly here for the sliders.

A few of the restaurants that have signed on to sling sliders: Dot's Hop House & Cocktail Courtyard, Haystack Burgers & Barley, Junction, Snuffer's and Henry's Majestic. Starting today, you can buy tickets during the event's presale, which lasts until Jan. 12. For $25, general admission will net you unlimited slider samples and a cash bar. For $55, a VIP ticket will mean you get into the fest an hour early and have access to a VIP lounge and get four drink tickets from the VIP bar.