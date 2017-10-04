What to Do This Weekend: A Lebanese Food Fest, Tacolandia and a Pitmasters Picnic

Tacolandia tacos are the best tacos in all the land(ia). Kathy Tran

Whether your thing is tacos, wine or endless amounts of Lebanese food, there's an event this weekend in Dallas where you can get your fill:

*****

Head over to the Bishop Arts District on Thursday for the Shop, Eat, Drink, Pink Wine Walk. The walk supports local breast cancer early-detection programs; tickets cost $30 in advance and $35 the day of the event. In-person sales will take place at “tent one” on the corner of Bishop and Seventh. Once you’ve got your ticket and your glass, you’ll be free to stroll, shop and sip to your heart’s content at participating merchants. Who knew altruism could be so tannic?

What it be: Shop, Eat, Drink, Pink Wine Walk

When it do: 6-9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 5

Where dat is: North Bishop Avenue

*****

The 21st annual Lebanese Food Festival has falafel, kebabs, kafta, kibbeh, tabouli and all manner of dishes that sound funny but are seriously good. The festival runs all weekend, so you'll have plenty of time to pencil in a cooking demo or two, some folk dancing and, you know, more kebabs. Admission and parking are free.

What it be: Lebanese Food Festival

When it do: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, Oct. 6 and Saturday, Oct. 7; 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 8

Where dat is: 719 University Place, Lewisville

*****

The silkie, the Brahma and the leghorn. No, those aren't types of medieval German undergarments; they're chicken breeds. All you folks who have an interest in chickens (beyond the level of interest that compels you through the Chick-fil-A drive-thru), head to White Rock Market too learn all about our fine, feathered friends. Urban Chicken Inc. will be there with backyard chickens, and a chicken coop will be raffled on site.

What it be: Chicken Day at the Market

When it do: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7

Where dat is: 9150 Garland Road

******

Three words: Unlimited. Taco. Sampling. Nearly 40 vendors — from R Taco to La Nueva Puntada to Revolver — will set up shop at the Dallas Farmers Market as part of the third annual Tacolandia. General admission tickets are $35 ($45 day of) and include as many taco samplings as your cilantro-loving heart desires. Beer and cocktails will be available for purchase. VIP tickets are sold out, so act fast if you want to get in on all this taco-filled fun.

What it be: Tacolandia

When it do: 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7

Where dat is: 1010 S. Pearl Expy.

*****

Pitmasters from Dallas and as far as Brooklyn will converge Sunday for the fifth annual Pitmasters Picnic. No ominous Jell-O salads here, just good eats for a good cause. Presented by Cafe Momentum and Savor Dallas, this picnic affords the opportunity to sample local barbecue from the likes of Cattleack, Bodacious and Heim, as well as more well-traveled 'cue like that from Peg Leg Porker in Nashville and Podnah's Pit Barbecue in Portland, Oregon. Live music and a cash bar will keep things lively. Tickets are $65 with proceeds going to Cafe Momentum.

What it be: Pitmasters Picnic

When it do: 1-6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 8

Where dat is: 3524 Greenville Ave.

*****

Lowest Greenville is throwing a fall block party, and you're invited. Work up your appetite as you shop pop-up vendors, and then stop by a restaurant or bar for a food or cocktail special. But whatever you do, stay hydrated. Pick up a Mason jar in front of the Blind Butcher for $10 and sample up to 10 cocktails at participating locations along Greenville.

What it be: Lowest Greenville Fall Fest

When it do: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7

Where dat is: Greenville Avenue and Ross Avenue

