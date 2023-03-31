10 Thrift Hacks To Prepare Your Wallet for Texas Summer Bills



With the world of fashion creating more trends than we can keep up with (and no, we're not bitter about what we wore as teenagers now being deemed “vintage”), thrifting is one of the easiest ways to bring new life into clothes that would otherwise end up in overcrowded landfills.Thrift shopping in Dallas can be an exciting treasure hunt with no shortage of cool local spots. But it can also at times feel overwhelming for those of us who struggle with where to begin. Learning some tricks from the pros is a good way to be less intimidated, as with any new pastime — such as joining a new gym, where the best plan of action is being prepared (and wearing leggings that don’t show ur swamp ass).Here are 10 thrift hacks that will help you save some money to put toward your utility bills this Texas summer.We’re starting with a seemingly obvious but important tip. Although most thrift stores put out new items daily, visiting before and after busy weekends is key. Monday mornings and Friday afternoons are usually the best days to shop, but don’t stress if you can’t make it on weekdays due to work hours; you can still get lucky on Sunday evenings when they are prepping for the coming week. Goodwill employees recommend visiting between noon and 4 p.m. for fresh items when they're being stocked. Likewise, Thrift Giant employees recommend visiting the day after a massive sale, such as on 50%-off days, which is usually when the crème de la crème items they didn’t want to include in the sale are released to the racks.Check for additional sales and events to secure the bargain bag. Stores like Thrift Giant offer daily colorful tag discounts and additional sale days, but something many people miss out on is the store's app, which offers a 25% off VIP member discount on Sundays. Many places will have options to sign up for email alerts/newsletters to stay informed. Thrift stores also offer military and senior discounts (Texas Thrift even has a senior day every Tuesday for 30% off purchases) and coupons for donations. Purging your clothing before you shop is also a great way to earn extra cash for shopping and maybe even a tax deduction; just make sure to ask for a receipt from the store. Loyalty rewards systems will also vary by area, so ask about the programs offered even if another store location isn't having any. For example, the smaller Goodwill stores in towns like Lewisville may not offer the point systems that larger areas like Denton do.Pretend you’re back in college “experimenting” and keep an open mind. Don’t limit yourself to conventional clothing sections. Get your weird Harry Styles pilgrim hat on and find cool collectible toys as well as misplaced crop tops in the kids' section, silk camisoles in the lingerie area, fabrics in home/bedding and vintage tees and jeans in the men’s section. That beautiful, stained blouse you left behind? Layer it. DIY it. It’s surprisingly easy to dye clothing (Rit dyes are affordable and accessible). While some stains are better left untouched, use your best judgment and maybe don’t grab the one full of unidentifiable funky liquids. Also try shopping for the “wrong” season. Thrift stores are a lot like department stores and will have amazing prices on off-season items.Hardwood furniture, natural materials, lined jackets, woven tags and 100% leather shoes are just some of the items you can easily spot to earn more bang for your buck. To identify vintage T-shirts, look for a single stitch on the sleeves. Take that a step further and familiarize yourself with vintage tags: "Made in the USA" is a common one. Make sure your phone is charged so you can use the Google app by either typing a description of what you found or searching a photo if you're unsure of its value. Sometimes items are priced with little research and can be from cheap fast-fashion brands or even the dollar store and accidentally marked up.Try it before you buy it. If you’re visiting an antique mall such as Lula B’s or the North Dallas Antique Mall, keep in mind that vintage sizes tend to run much smaller than modern pieces. Wear layers to easily try things on in case fitting rooms are closed (leggings and a tank top or a similar thrifting "uniform" is key). For electronics, bring some extra batteries to test devices or plug the items into an outlet when available.A nice rack is great and all, but look up occasionally and you might find more than meets the eye. If you’re looking for high-value items, don’t limit yourself to the rows of clothing. Although it's a great start, a lot of designer items are behind the registers or on the walls or in glass cases. Just be prepared to inspect them for authentication or be comfortable sporting a cool dupe. That fake Louis might have a great personality — give it a chance.Look up recent images of the stores you’re visiting (thank you, compulsive Instagrammers for your real-time posting) so you can get an idea of what stores specialize in and carry currently. Habitat for Humanity ReStore locations are always stocked with quality furniture — you can even find West Elm and Wayfair pieces with massive sale prices, and a great mix of vintage and overstock items. Additionally, St. Vincent De Paul’s Dallas location offers 40% off furniture daily.If we had a nickel for every time we found better items at smaller thrift shop locations, we’d have at least a dollar. We're not even talking about designer pieces. Wouldn’t you rather get wasted on an outdoor toilet seat sipping a Yoohoo Yeehaw at Double Wide than be charged $22 for a beer in Uptown? Often the best treasures, like my alligator toilet paper holder (did I stutter?), are found in the most underrated areas.Between your weird racist uncle and that one girl from high school’s MLM traps, Facebook groups and other social media outlets are full of opinions, which means more resources for fellow bargain shoppers. Browsing the “Dallas Thrift” hashtag on Instagram can give you great insight.If you are unable to visit stores in person, try finding local resellers on social media. Instagram is filled with ethical size-inclusive resellers that source and curate items to make your life easier. Some of our favorite local reseller accounts are @LittlePlankVintage, @FoxyMamaFinds, @Goodbyearl and @The.VintageCactus. With scammers becoming a bigger issue on Facebook marketplace, be sure to use credible payment forms and don't give out too much personal information online. Local pop-up markets will save you time and give you a huge pre-picked selection of cool items from various vendors. Erica of Little Plank Vintage hosts a monthly market at Horror Freak in Bedford; one's coming up on April 16. You can stay abreast of future dates on the @LittlePlankPopups Instagram account. Swap meet accounts such as @thedfwvintageswapmeet are also full of great markets and resellers.