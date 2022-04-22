Things We Learned by Visiting Every Sex Shop in Dallas

Thanks to TikTok, the viral, sucking rose toy vibrator has been getting everyone back into shopping at adult stores — whether it's to have fun with a partner or for self-pleasure. Each and every shop we visited in Dallas named the rose as their most highly requested item. Aside from the rose toy and dildos, butt plugs also remain a popular hit at sex shops.
Whether you’re looking into spicing up your sex life or interested in buying a gift for that special someone, there’s a shop out there for anyone and everyone in Dallas. We talked to 15 sex shops about the wildest stories or experiences they’ve had along with the biggest dildo each one sells. Here’s to tapping into your inner sexual creative being and having a powerful orgasm. Happy shopping!
Adam & Eve (franchise location)
18900 Dallas Parkway, Suite 118
If you’re not familiar with this company, it’s one of the most popular, classic brand names for sex toys. Since it is a franchise location, they offer a variety of toys here outside of the Adam & Eve brand. Despite the rose’s popularity, the store tries to educate and offer customers an alternative vibrator they could try. At Adam & Eve, no question is considered out of the norm, as they are completely open to the trans, queer and non-binary community and offer a selection that is accessible to all.
“Adam & Eve strives to make it a comfortable, welcoming place for anyone’s first or hundredth time,” says manager Laura Timberlake. “We don’t necessarily have a female or male section, but instead we categorize products by the body part you are wanting to satisfy. We try to cater to everyone as much as we can.” To find a sex toy that is right for you, take a look at their Instagram @adamevedallas or visit dallas.adamevestores.com
Biggest dildo size: 12 inches
Craziest story: Timberlake says, “There isn’t anything too out of the ordinary. We are a non-judgmental place and want to provide something that is open and inclusive to all. No question is ever really a strange question. All questions just need an answer.”
Condom Sense (Lower Greenville)
19009 Preston Road #112
One of the biggest stores on this list, Condom Sense offers a wide selection of anything you can think of sex-wise. Want to channel your inner freak of 50 Shades of Gray? They have a huge wall of bondage gear, everything from ball gags to chains, whips, handcuffs and leashes for BDSM. Other items include adult novelties and DVDs, books, stimulants, lubricants, dildos, vibrators, male masturbators and a lingerie selection for both men and women. But there's more: prostate massagers, anal beads and anal plugs from Adam & Eve, Rear, Satisfyer and many more.
“Regardless of your gender or sexuality, you’re going to be able to have a butt to put stuff in, so we offer great choices for our anal toys,” says manager Ammie Wheeler. The staff is all highly trained here since they are required to take in-depth training and classes frequently. Condom Sense was named the “Best Sex Shop” in the Dallas Observer’s Best of Dallas issue in 2017. Check out their Instagram @condomsensedfw or visit condomsense.us.
Biggest dildo size: Their biggest regular one is 17 inches and their double 16 and a half inches.
Craziest story: Wheeler says that people will call in and try to have phone sex with either her or her staff members and not pay for it. “It’s weird. They’ll be trying to flirt and ask personal questions, and then I’ll be hearing random noises in the background,” she says.
Bad Baby’s (Bishop Arts)
428 W. Davis St., Suite 1
A female- and POC-owned business, Bad Baby's opened just this year in Bishop Arts. The aesthetics, lighting and neon signs here make it a perfect spot for Instagram photo-ops. Owner Daijah Poteat says she saw a lack of sex stores in the Bishop Arts area and wanted to open up her own women-friendly shop. Here, she offers adult games, lingerie, sex swings, whips, kegel balls, four different types of rose toys (all out on display), rabbit and silicon vibrators, anal plugs from Satisfyer and Booty Sparks, strap-on dildos, wands, cotton candy and bubble gum lubricants, and anal douches and lubricants. Check out her amazing shop on Instagram @badbabysdfw or visit badbabysnovelties.com.
Biggest dildo size: 50 centimeters and about 20 inches.
Craziest story: Poteat says she gets asked whether certain dildos or butt plugs will fit them. “I don’t know, nor would I want to know," she says. "That is up to the customer and it’s none of my business.”
Condom Sensation
6862 Greenville Ave.
You won’t be able to miss Condom Sensation as they have two sex dolls right at their store front window (one of them hanging from the ceiling). Condom Sensation offers unique toys such as the vibrating unicorn butt plug and the Sucky Ducky clitoral vibrator. One of their most popular sex toys is the “Inmi” which is a powerful licking and thumping toy. If they don’t have something that you request, it can be ordered.
“Just give us a week, and we will have it ordered,” says manger Kendra Mixon. Check out their Instagram @condomsensationdtx.
Biggest dildo size: The Au Naturel “Big John,” 11.5 inches.
Craziest story: "We get a lot of weird phone calls," says employee Casey Burns. "At first they sound normal, but then they want us to send them pictures or demonstrations using a product. Or they’ll ask very detailed questions about my own preferences.”
Manager Kendra Mixon says, ”I had a preacher that came in and he had gained a bunch of weight. He had lost the weight, but his wife didn’t want to have sex with him anymore,” she says. “I know what exact questions to ask, and it turns out he had hemorrhoids and had erectile dysfunction. So I told him what products or toys would work best for his marriage, and he later came back to tell me that I had literally changed his life.”
The Spot Adult Boutique
19177 Preston Road, Suite 175
The Spot classifies its selection as luxury sex toys, and they offer a wide selection of lingerie and premium vibrators from brands such as Womanizer, FemmeFunn, Maia and LELO. They have dildos ranging from glass, to suction, the rose and a variety of rabbit toys. Other items include a wall of anal plugs, sex wedge pillows, BDSM gear, male toys, pheromone sprays, massage lotions, lubricants and sex toy cleaners. The staff is knowledgeable, non-judgmental, open and friendly to any level of experience from beginner to advanced sex levels.
“What makes us unique is that we try to get to know the customer a little bit better instead of asking what brand they are looking for,” assistant manager Robert Delgado says. “If you have a certain kink or fetish, odds are we will probably have something that works for you.” They also have birthday, entertainer and military discounts. Check them out on their Instagram @thespotboutique.
Craziest story: “You get a lot of weird questions or too much information about somebody,” Delgado says. “If I had to recall, a customer had asked for an anal hook … which the way he described it was a basically a meat hook from a slaughter house.”
As for the oddest thing, she says, “The weirdest thing I discovered while working here is learning about a urethral sex toy that literally goes into a man’s urine hole.”
Fun fact: A sales manager by the name of Jamil says, “The most unusual toy that we carry is a mouth gag that can be used as a urinal for the face by the brand Ouch! And we also have a strap-on urinal piss gag by Oxballs.”
Sara’s Secret
10910 N. Central Expressway, Suite128
18352 Dallas Parkway, Suite 120
5946 Lyndon B. Johnson Freeway
Sara’s Secret isn’t just your average lingerie store, as they also offer a variety of sex toys from skin-like or jelly dildos, to Bluetooth stimulators, suction vibrators, wands, vibrating rabbits and anal toys and beads. There’s a bachelorette section for adult novelties, wireless remote control butt plugs, lubricants, pheromone products and sensual massage oils. Since they are a chain, it won’t be difficult to find the nearest locations in Dallas. Visit them on their Instagram @sarassecret_condomstogo or check out sarassecret.com.
Biggest dildo size: 10-inch King Cock Chubby
Craziest story: “Honestly we don’t get too many weird questions," says employee Destiny Elmore. "We have a lot of beginners who are new to toys, and they ask the usual common questions, such as what lubricants to use with it, or how to clean them. There are no judgments here.”
Lido Adult Theater
7035 John W. Carpenter Freeway
Open 24 hours, Lido Adult Theater offers just about any and every dildo and butt plug in all colors, shapes and sizes. There are two big swing sets in the middle of the store for BDSM lovers, a large adult DVD and magazine section and some lingerie. For the arcade viewing rooms, there’s an upstairs level for the straight singles and couples, and downstairs for gay couples. Each level has a big screen theater where you can watch a channel of X-rated content. Friday and Saturday nights is for couples nights, which starts at 9 p.m. Visit them on their Instagram page @lidodallas
Biggest dildo size: The 14-inch King Cock
Craziest story: An employee says, “Working at a sex shop, nothing really phases you anymore. There’s not really a strange or weird question. I’ve heard it all at this point.”
Bliss Adult Arcade Theater Swingers Club
9109 John W. Carpenter Freeway
Ever seen those documentaries of people with sex doll fetishes? There’s a whole community of people who genuinely prefer the companionship of life-size, realistic dolls. At Bliss, they have two $7,000 sex dolls that you can take home with you. One of them is even displayed on a sex swing. They also offer bullet vibrators, dildos and brands such as Snail Vibes (which simultaneously hits the G-spot and clitoris together powerfully), the rose toy, vagina pumps, lingerie and DVDs. Check out their arcade viewing rooms with over 60 different movies. It costs $20 per hour and $10 to rent out a DVD. For the swingers club, it’s $20 for couples, $10 for single females and $11 for single men, but $60 for guys on weekends. Open 24 hours. Visit them at dallasadultvideo.com
Biggest dildo size: A 17-inch Doc Johnson Rambone
Craziest story: Employee Jamie Green says, “People sometimes will ask us, ‘What’s the dress code?’ [for store visitors] Shouldn’t the answer be obvious? Clothes! Dress accordingly.”
Fun fact on their $7,000 sex dolls: “They’re so expensive that people never really get a chance to see it in person,” owner Kurt Lassberg says. “The real dolls have been around for 20 something years, but no stores have them for you to go look at. I figured if I put one in the store that people would want to come see it.”
11311 Harry Hines Blvd.
Amazing Video Superstore is truly LGTBQ+ friendly. The whole store is predominantly for men, so there’s a wide selection of cock rings, anal plugs, talking strokers, pocket masturbators, penis pumps and cock enhancers. There is a smaller selection for women with vibrators, butt plugs, rabbits and suction toys. Each arcade room has its own remote that has access to play or rewind any categories of videos in all genres, ranging from gay, trans, lesbian, role play, anal, threesome/orgy, Asian, Latina, Black, big dicks, older men, fetish, amateur ... Literally any X-rated content is in the palm of your hands (pun intended).
Biggest size dildo: 14-inch King Cock
Craziest story: Employee Trey Dion says, “One time, a guy showed me a video of the biggest anal plug that we sell in the store, and he just sat on it with zero efforts all the way in. That was mad wild to me, and I’ll never forget that.” He also says, “Sometimes, couples will try to take me home with them, too. It’s cute but I just always have to pass.”
Condoms To Go (Greenville Avenue)
11312 Lyndon B Johnson Freeway
This is a sister store of Sara’s Secret. While Sara’s Secret sells more lingerie, at Condoms to Go they offer more of a sex toy selection. They have vibrating butt plugs, pumps, dilators, external and internal vibrators, massagers, wands, lingerie, gag gifts, adult candies, anal and vaginal lubricants and BDSM gear. The most unique thing they offer is also the biggest in their store, the “Cowgirl” premium sex machine. It has over 1,200 ultra powerful vibrations and a 360 swivel rotation which can be controlled by your thumb. There’s also a loyalty program in which customers can earn up to 400 points and get $50 off on any product in any of their locations. Check them out on their Instagram @sarassecret_condomstogo or got to their Facebook @Condoms To Go.
Biggest dildo size: Their “Big Cock,” which is 13 inches, and their “King Cock” that has a 3-inch diameter.
Craziest story: An employee says, “Someone had asked what’s the biggest butt plug that we have, [which is the Master Series Ass Max Plug], and 'Can I fit that in without any lube?’”
HUSTLER Hollywood
9341 Lyndon B. Johnson Freeway
HUSTLER is popular with exotic dancers as they offer a large variety of dance wear, stripper heels, bikinis and lingerie. This is an amazing shop to buy gifts for that special someone or for yourself. They have a wide table full of sex toys laid out so that people can feel, touch and see the pulsations of each vibrator. If it’s your first time buying a toy, you won’t have much of a difficult time deciding what to get as it has plenty of testers on display. There’s also a variety of beginner, cost-friendly or high-end, premium air pulse or suction vibrators, dildos and anal plugs depending on what you are looking for.
“We try to help customers pick what they need based on what is specific to them rather than what will profit us,” manager Summer Saenz says. Visit them on their Instagram @hustlerstores or visit hustlerhollywood.com.
Biggest dildo size: The 12-inch Safaree Samuels molded dildo and the 3-inch diameter King Cock “The Chubby.”
Craziest story: Saenz says, “I’ve had to ask several times already for transvestites to please keep their pants on when they are trying the corsets.”
New Fine Arts Arcade
1966 W. Northwest Highway
1720 W. Mockingbird Lane #B (alternatives section)
12045 Shiloh Road
Depending on what you’re looking for any of the locations of New Fine Arts are going to be useful, and they're open 24 hours. The alternatives store offers more of a selection for the gay community. If you’re looking for a general selection, it’s going to be at the Northwest or Shiloh shops. At the Northwest Highway location, they offer a whole glass case full of butt plugs ranging with gems or in different colors, shapes and sizes and a selection of glass and remote control vibrating anal plugs. The alternatives store has the “Toy of the Week” special that is promoted. All locations offer arcade viewing rooms and there’s no shortage of choices for clitoral and g-spot vibrators or dildos. They were named the “Best Adult Novelty Store” in the Dallas Observer’s Best of Dallas in 2013 and won “Best Adult Arcade” in our Best of Dallas just last year. Follow them @nfadfw or visit newfinearts.com and for the alternatives store, check out @alternativesofnewfinearts or visit them at newfineartsalternatives.com.
Biggest dildo size: There’s a 2-foot-long on display by the front of the alternatives section in Mockingbird. For the Northwest Highway store, it’s their 16 incher by XR Brands
Craziest story: Employee Angie Tellez says, “I get asked from people what’s the biggest anal toy I have ever put up mine. It’s a very personal question.”
Xposed Adult Theater and Megastore
910 W. Mockingbird Lane
At this shop, they offer small and large anal plugs, anal beads, vibrators, dildos, prostate massagers, pocket masturbators, pumps, cock rings, and adult novelties. They also offer a selection of adult DVDs and arcade rooms. The arcade room is for men only, but the theater room is co-ed. It’s $15 for women and $20 for couples. Open 24 hours. Visit them on their Instagram page @Xposed or their Facebook @Xposed Adult Theater.
Biggest dildo size: 20 inches
Craziest story: An employee says, “There’s nothing really too crazy. People will try to hit on you sometimes, but that’s about it.”
Paris Adult Book Store (New Fine Arts Affiliate)
11118 Harry Hines Blvd.
Open 24 hours, this shop carries a large selection of vibrating dildos from brands such as Adam & Eve, Evolved, Icicles, Inya and many more. They also have lingerie, vibrating panties, DVDs and an arcade viewing room for $10. There’s an interactive “Dirty Talk Fuck Me Silly” masturbator and “Mistress” life-size doll body parts. Anal toys include brands from CalExotics, Gossip and Rear Assets. They were named the “Best Sex Shop” in the Dallas Observer’s Best of Dallas just last year. Check them out on Instagram @paris.adult.novelties or visit parisadult.com.
Biggest size dildo: 15-inch Doc Johnson, “The Great American Challenge.”
Craziest story: An employee says, “A customer wasn’t trying to return something, but they were trying to show us that the toy was missing a charger. However, the grossest part was that the toy had been clearly used. It still had plenty of creamy residue and sex juices on it. They just tossed the vibrator in the bag and brought it to us to fix.”
Odyssey Video
11505 Anaheim Drive
At Odyssey Video, they have private rooms to stream adult content from the internet and porn apps or any DVD that they. They have a very upscale vibe, and offer two theaters with 75-inch screens. They also offer adult magazines, “Size Queen” dildos, the rose toy from Flower Power, and other dildos from brands such as Real Cock, VeDO, Aunaturel and several butt plugs. Wanting to network and make more friends? If you’re looking for more of a hangout or club type of atmosphere, there’s live music and TVs to watch sports. So feel free to come chill, pick up a toy and watch some porn while you’re here. The entry fee is $12 to get in.
Biggest dildo size: King Cock, 14 inches.
Craziest story: The owner, Andy Sinkular, did not comment on this.