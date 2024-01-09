6 Fetchest Mean Girls Events in Dallas This Week

Perhaps it’s Tina Fey’s gift for satire. Or the universality of the high-school experience and its pressures to fit in. Or the chemistry of the cast. Whatever it is, the teen comedyhas proven itself to be a cultural phenomenon with enduring appeal. So much so that this Friday, Jan. 12, just 20 years after the original’s release, a highly anticipated musical remake of the flick is hitting theaters nationwide.The excitement is palpable in Dallas. Last weekend, The Rose Room on Cedar Springs Road even put on adrag show with guest appearances from all of the Plastics. If hearing that is giving you a bad case of FOMO, don't stress. There are lots more special events and screenings happening in Dallas this week, and whether you want to go all-out, re-experience the original or just can’t get enough, there’s something for everyone.On the heels of other themed events such as its recent Taylor Swift skate night, Galleria Dallas is hosting a-themed fete this Wednesday. Wear pink and hit the ice in honor of the new musical’s release. Your ticket includes an evening of skating to a-themed playlist, a raffle ticket and some special, as-yet-unspecified treats.It’s by far the priciest option on this list, but theevent at Cinépolis theaters this Wednesday packs a lot in. For your $62 ticket, you’ll get the chance to see the film two days before its wide release, plus two themed cocktails (a hibiscus cooler called “Get in Loser” and a spicy strawberry margarita, “You Can’t Sit With Us”), a three-course menu of cheese fries, chicken and waffles and cheesecake, and a collector’s enamel pin for the first 75 guests. Mocktail options are also available, and gratuity and tax are included in the ticket price.Turn those hours burning a hole in yourDVD into something useful at this free trivia party. There are some pretty great prizes, with first place taking home gift cards to Eddie V’s and Pink Toes Nail Salon, plus Sweet Tooth Hotel tickets and swag. For those not in the know, Sweet Tooth Hotel is an interactive art museum. The party takes place in its cocktail lounge, and it’s free to RSVP, but consider making a full evening of it and buying a $25 general admission ticket so you can also check out the currentexhibition.Alamo Drafthouse is known for its interactive movie parties, where you can blurt out your favorite lines and sing along, with support from fun props and themed drinks. And if there was ever a movie that deserved this treatment, it’sThis week you have two opportunities to watch the new musical with a mini Burn Book and inflatable microphone in hand — one in Denton and the other in Dallas' Lake Highlands.Studio Movie Grill is also bringing its A-Game, with two-inspired cocktails for you to sip while you watch the new movie. Try past favorite “The Royal Tea,” featuring Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Tanqueray Gin, Cruzan Rum, Blue Curacao, raspberry liqueur, citrus sour and a lime garnish. Or indulge in the new “Queen Bee Cosmo,” made with Skyy Vodka, Triple Sec, cranberry juice and pina colada mix. Either beverage will set you back $12.Ladies, this one’s for you. Join a meetup hosted by ElevateHER, a collaborative that’s all about fostering female friendship, networking and generally saying “Yousit with us!” You’ll meet at EVO Entertainment in Addison 20 minutes before the screening to do some light mingling, then find seats in the theater with your new besties. It’s recommended you buy your tickets in advance, as the theater will still be open to the public. The suggested dress code is (what else?) pink.