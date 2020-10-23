All The Crazy Things Borat Did in Texas

Borat is back! Fourteen years after the mockumentary Borat: Cultural Learnings of America For Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan made headlines for its controversial hidden camera pranks and searing cultural commentary, Sacha Baron Cohen has returned to his signature role with a sequel that tackles everything from COVID-19 conspiracy theories to the Trump era. The sequel, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, debuts this weekend on Amazon Prime Video and will surely become another phenomenon thanks to Cohen’s incredible ability to make people look like idiots.

If the first Borat film played on the unspoken narcissism of the Bush era, then the major struggle the sequel faced was creating scenarios that were more ridiculous than reality. Borat’s latest adventure sees him living among conspiracy theorists, infiltrating far-right rallies and crashing both a conservative women’s conference and a Southern father-daughter ball. We wouldn’t dare spoil any of the film’s gags, but it’s clear that Rudy Giuliani is going to have a very tough few weeks in front of him.

In Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, Borat is dispatched back to America to make up for embarrassing his country of Kazakhstan. His mission is to deliver his daughter Tutar (Maria Bakalova) as a gift to Vice President Mike Pence. The cross country adventure brings Borat to Texas, where he stars in some of the film’s most memorable gags.

Borat Ships Into Galveston

While the film doesn’t identify the precise location of each prank, it’s suggested that Borat arrives at the coast at Galveston where he’s tasked with escorting Kazakhstan’s minister of culture, Johnny the Monkey, to the U.S. It is here where a disgruntled Borat finds that the animal is deceased and Tutar has joined him instead. Borat’s early adventures at the “local villages” lead him to be recognized quickly because of the first film’s widespread popularity; this inspires him to try out different disguises as he attempts to assimilate to different parts of America.

The State Fair of Texas

Early on in his journey, Borat begins teaching Tutar how women are supposed to act in public with a visit to the Texas State Fair in 2019. Despite wearing a beard, cowboy hat and jean jacket to blend in, Borat still raises some eyebrows by keeping Tutar restrained on a leash. Borat assumes that any of the other fathers who aren’t walking their daughters around on leashes must have just forgotten. This leads the father-daughter duo to bond with a trip to a bakery where they get an anti-Semitic message inscribed on a cake.

Borat Learns About Plastic Surgery

After the mission to deliver Tutar to Pence takes a turn for the disastrous, Borat changes course and decides to deliver his daughter to Rudy Giuliani instead. To prepare Tutar for Giuliani, Borat consults with Dr. Charles Wallace of Dallas about adding breast implants and making sure she doesn’t look Jewish (Borat’s anti-Semitism is a recurring theme in both films). What Borat isn’t expecting is the $21,751 asking price, which inspires him to pursue another scheme to make a quick buck.