Attention All Men: The Roman Empire Is Coming to North Texas

The museum’s first 2024 exhibition, Pompeii: The Immortal City, will open on March 30 and offer North Texans “a multimedia experience back in time.” The exhibition will give visitors a look into the wonder of newly discovered artifacts and artworks unearthed from Pompeii.
Through the exhibit’s multimedia format, the museum says visitors will be able to see what Rome was like just before, during and after the infamous Pompeiian tragedy. The AMA is the only place in Texas that will display the exhibition.
Before we get any history buffs arguing about the Roman Empire's relation to Pompeii in the comments — yes, the ancient Italian city of Pompeii originally came under Greek influence in the late 5th century. However, it later allied with and was colonized by the Roman Empire in 80 B.C.E, years before the empire's fall around 476 C.E.
While Pompeii was known then as a resort city in southern ancient Rome, many historians and historical tragedy-obsessed elementary schoolers know the city from the Mount Vesuvius eruption that took place in 79 C.E. and buried Pompeii in a thick layer of volcanic debris. (This writer's history minor finally came in handy.)
Today, advanced scientific research continues to uncover artifacts and ruins from the long-preserved Greco-Roman city, the most recent of which will be included in the AMA’s exhibition. Pompeii: The Immortal City is one of two grand opening exhibits at the AMA’s new location in Arlington's Entertainment District.
A cultural destination in Downtown Arlington for more than 30 years, the AMA recently relocated to the city’s Esports Stadium and Expo Center to accommodate a wider variety of exhibitions and educational offerings. Running concurrently will be One Point Five Degrees, an immersive art exhibition about the power and fragility of the natural world.
Pompeii: The Immortal City will run March 30 – June 23 at the new Arlington Museum of Art, 1200 Ballpark Way, Arlington. Hours are Tuesday – Saturday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., and Sunday, 1–4 p.m. Learn more on the AMA website.