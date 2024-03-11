 Barbie the Movie: The Concert Is Coming to Dallas in August | Dallas Observer
Live Orchestral Concert of Barbie Coming to Dallas This Summer

An all-female orchestra will provide a live score and soundtrack to Greta Gerwig's Barbie at Dos Equis Pavilion in August.
March 11, 2024
Are you ready to "Dance the Night Away" to a full orchestra?
Last summer’s mega-blockbuster Barbie was acclaimed for many things: its feminist message, the film's fashion and the Oscar-nominated performances from America Ferrera and Ryan Gosling. One of its most admired elements, however, is the soundtrack, which features hits from Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa and Charli XCX, and nabbed two nominations for Best Original Song at the Academy Awards.

The soundtrack is getting even more of the respect it's due this summer with Barbie the Movie: In Concert, a screening of the film with a live orchestra performing its soundtrack. The 37-date tour comes through Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas on Aug. 3.

The concert is described as a “one-of-a-kind immersive experience” that encourages fans of all ages to dress their Barbie best. In addition to the film and concert, look for limited-edition merch, photo opportunities and VIP experiences.
Several songs on the Barbie soundtrack appear to lend themselves well to orchestral arrangements. We can envision Eilish’s Grammy-winning ballad “What Was I Made For?” being given a soft and lush arrangement for strings. “I’m Just Ken,” written by Mark Ronson and performed by Ryan Gosling, could be arranged into something bold and theatrical.

Other songs, like Charli XCX's hyperpop contribution “Speed Drive” or Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice’s rendition of Aqua’s “Barbie Girl,” are a little harder to imagine in an orchestral setting, but we look forward to hearing the interpretations.

Barbie the Movie: In Concert will be performed by the Sinfonietta, an all-woman (a majority women of color) orchestra with musicians from around the world. Musicians on this tour will come from New York and Los Angeles. The performance will be conducted by Sinfonietta founder, orchestrator and music supervisor Macy Schmidt, who selected all of the musicians in the orchestra.

Some of the Sinfonietta’s recent projects and collaborations of note include orchestrations for Dylan Mulvaney’s 365 Days of Girlhood, the Museum of Broadway in New York and the wholesome online pandemic project Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical.

Barbie is not the first film the Sinfonietta has reimagined. Its first “film concert,” last year, was a performance of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, which was taken on a national tour. The organization has also created orchestral tributes to the acclaimed animated series Avatar: The Last Airbender and the beloved anime Cowboy Bebop.

Barbie the Movie: In Concert will paint Dos Equis Pavilion pink on Saturday, August 3. Tickets are on sale to the general public through Ticketmaster.
