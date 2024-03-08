 Actor Thomas Haden Church Drew From Real Life For 'Accidental Texan' | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Arts & Culture News

For Actor Thomas Haden Church, All Roads Lead To Texas

The UNT alum and Sideways star is coming home to play an Accidental Texan.
March 8, 2024
Thomas Haden Church plays a rugged Texan in his new film — a role for which he was born and raised.
Thomas Haden Church plays a rugged Texan in his new film — a role for which he was born and raised. Courtesy of Roadside Attractions
Share this:
In his new movie Accidental Texan, Thomas Haden Church drew from the world around him — that world being Texas, which, Church would posit, is the center of the universe. The actor, best known for films such as Sideways and Spider-Man 3, plays an oil driller named Merle who's facing bankruptcy and about to lose everything he owns. He befriends an aspiring actor named Erwin (Rudy Pankow), who finds himself stranded in Texas after getting fired from his first acting gig.

In real life, Church has lived in Louisiana and in various parts of Texas, including El Paso, Austin, Dallas and Denton, where he attended the University of North Texas. Much of his childhood was spent in South Texas, where he met the rugged, hard-working men who inspired how he portrayed Merle.

“There were friends of my dad, men that we hunted with or fished with,” says Church. “I started working on a large ranch when I was 13, and you couldn't be out on ranches in South Texas in the '70s without being around the oil industry.”

Though Church was born in California, he and his family moved to El Paso when he was 2 years old. He would later live in Laredo, attend school in Denton, and move to Los Angeles for 12 years. But for Church, all roads led back to Texas.

Church puts on a great performance as Merle, although it didn’t require too much acting on his part. He saw the role as an opportunity to revisit his childhood, recalling his experience meeting ranchers, oil hands and drillers.

Though Erwin finds himself at a great loss having fumbled his first acting gig, Merle gives him the opportunity of a lifetime. As Merle is on the verge of losing everything, he asks Erwin to pose as a landman in order to outwit a corrupt oil company.

“The relationship between Erwin and Merle — it’s a really invaluable one,” says Church. “They learn a lot from each other, and I think a big part of it is forgiveness. And that's what I really enjoy.”

“I think that there is a gravitas that is uniquely Texan about these characters and their relationships." – Thomas Haden Church

tweet this

Wide release of Accidental Texan comes over a year after its premiere at the Dallas International Film Festival, where it won an audience award. The story tells a timeless tale of friendship and Southern camaraderie, which Church hopes resonates with audiences everywhere.

“I think that there is a gravitas that is uniquely Texan about these characters and their relationships,” says Church. “And I hope that the audience goes away thinking ‘These are very relatable real people, set in a place and a time that, you know, I may never get to visit, but I feel I enjoyed getting to visit that place, and those people in that time.’”

Accidental Texan is now playing in theaters.
KEEP THE OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. Your membership allows us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls. You can support us by joining as a member for as little as $1.
Alex Gonzalez has been a contributor to the Dallas Observer since 2018. He is a Dallas native whose work has appeared in Local Profile, MTV News and the Austin American-Statesman. He has eclectic taste in music and enjoys writing about art, food and culture.
Contact: Alex Gonzalez
Jon Hamm Sightings Are on the Rise in Dallas

Arts & Culture News

Jon Hamm Sightings Are on the Rise in Dallas

By Samantha Thornfelt
Dallas TikTok Momfluencer Nara Smith Is Getting Roasted For Doing Too Much

Arts & Culture News

Dallas TikTok Momfluencer Nara Smith Is Getting Roasted For Doing Too Much

By Samantha Thornfelt
16 Best Ways To Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in Dallas

Nightlife

16 Best Ways To Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in Dallas

By Caroline Pritchard
For 10 Years, Dallas Film Series CinéWilde Has Celebrated LGBTQ+ Film

LGBTQ+

For 10 Years, Dallas Film Series CinéWilde Has Celebrated LGBTQ+ Film

By Jef Rouner
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation