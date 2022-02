Beto O’Rourke Picked at the Power Outage Wounds at Denton Rally

click to enlarge Real patriots wear American flag sunglasses. Carly May

click to enlarge Beto supporters at the Sunday rally in Denton. Carly May

click to enlarge Beto captured the crowd's attention. Carly May

click to enlarge A Beto supporter got loud at the rally. Carly May

click to enlarge Beto O' Rourke is up in arms about Texas; power grid issues. Carly May

click to enlarge Democratic governor hopeful Beto O'Rourke. Carly May

click to enlarge Beto O'Rourke on Sunday in Denton. Carly May

click to enlarge Beto spoke to a large crowd gathered in Denton to support (or protest) his run for governor. Carly May

click to enlarge Beto preached about Texas' power grid issues. Carly May

click to enlarge A rally attendee films the Denton event on Sunday. Carly May

click to enlarge Beto's supporters came through on Sunday. Carly May

click to enlarge Beto really wanted to talk about Greg Abbott. Carly May

click to enlarge The final MAGA boss: the black hat kind. Carly May

The centerpiece of gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke’s Keeping the Lights On Tour is highlighting last year’s disastrous winter storm and Governor Greg Abbott’s controversial response, but it was still all warmth and sunshine at the Denton stop of the tour on Sunday.This could’ve easily thrown a wrench in the Democrat’s prepared remarks. Despite several months of O'Rourke's campaigning on preventing another blackout, this year’s winter weather proved to be a nonevent as far as the power grid was concerned. So far this year, the state’s power grid appears to have met the power demands of residents as trepidation of another rolling blackout lingered in people’s minds.A counterprotest took place near the rally by a handful of conservatives, who shouted “Let’s go Brandon” and “Secure our border” as O’Rourke delivered remarks from his (literal) soapbox. Thereported that the event was scheduled by State Rep. Jared Patterson under the name “Save Texas Energy Jobs.” Patterson works in the energy sector for Carrollton-based Rapid Power Management.While O’Rourke’s speech did partially rehash last year’s power outage and resulting casualties, including the story of a Dallas man who suffered from frostbite and had his legs amputated after last year’s storm, he shifted the narrative to instead focus on alleged corruption on the incumbent administration’s part, including accusing officials of violating the Texas Deceptive Trade Practices-Consumer Protection Act.Sunny day notwithstanding, the doom and gloom of Winter Storm Uri’s memory prevailed at the event.