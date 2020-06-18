Black-Owned Businesses You Can Support in North Texas

The COVID-19 pandemic has given the nation a chance to observe, reflect, mobilize and unite to end systemic racism. While there are many ways to get involved with social reform organizations and to plan and prepare for protesting, one significant way to uplift black communities is by shopping locally at black-owned establishments. We’ve put together a list of black-owned businesses you can support in Dallas-Fort Worth.

Food

Burgerim

Various DFW locations

Find some of the best mini burgers in the Big D. Have a fast-casual experience while customizing gourmet burgers at this innovative international fast food chain.

Brunchaholics

(Pop-up shop)

From a brunch blog to a popular pop-up restaurant now located under The Shed, the Dallas Farmer’s Market favorite houses the famous soul food burrito with fried or blackened catfish, mac n’ cheese and turkey collard greens.

Floyd’s Catfish

710 E. Ann Arbor Ave.

Known for being one of the best places to grab Southern fried catfish in Dallas, this seafood drive-thru is one of the most notable family-operated food spots in South Dallas.

Smokey Joe’s BBQ

6403 S. RL Thornton Freeway

This former gas station-turned-BBQ-joint has been known for their incredible pork spareribs, loaded baked potatoes and buttermilk pie for over 30 years.

Rudy’s Chicken

3115 S. Lancaster Road

There’s no way you can come Dallas and not taste the holy grail of chicken. There’s usually a wait due to the high demand... but it’s worth it.

Sweet Georgia Brown

2840 E. Ledbetter Drive

Everything is bigger in Texas, and that includes this grand barbecue buffet. Walk out as full as a tick after getting generous portions of some of the best Southern comfort food. It’ll make you feel right at home.

The Daiquiri Shoppe

684 W. Pioneer Parkway, Grand Prairie, 972-262-7467

1837 W. Frankford Road, Suite 122, Carrollton, 469-892-6537

Get ready for the fun vibes of Bourbon Street when you grab a drink from this New Orleans-inspired restaurant “where every hour is happy hour!”

Seasoned by Spiffy Catering

Book online

Chef Spiffy is passionate about bringing people together through the flavor and fulfillment food provides. His cooking style is inspired by the bold flavors in Cajun Southern comfort food.

Llegacy Catering

Book online, 903-701-3907

Chef Will Webster provides catering services that provide clients with quality food from all of the world. Fun fact: All his sauces and plates are made from scratch.

Madea’s Down Home Cooking

1019 W. Enon Ave D, Everman, 817-551-9295 or 817-716-1913

Gather the family up and reconnect over Southern cooking that’ll make you feel like you the food came out your grandmother’s kitchen when you visit this restaurant right outside of Fort Worth.

Flavors Wings N Daiquiris

5005 S. Cooper St., Arlington

A family style restaurant/sports bar that offers the ultimate wings, catfish and daiquiris. They’re coming for the grand title of “Best Wings in Texas” so taste buds beware.

Shells and Tails 2 Geaux

If you are in the mood for authentic Cajun seafood, look no further. This mobile food truck and catering business offers mouthwatering crab legs, shrimp, crawfish, gumbo, seafood nachos and more.

Pangea Restaurant & Bar

6309 N. President George Bush Highway,Suite 8101, Garland

This modern restaurant offers guests flavorful American, Italian and seafood dishes under one roof. From the free guest WiFi and outlets at every table to the lounge, the beauty of Pangea is that guests can make it whatever they want — a personal workspace, dining room, game-day watch party and more.

Vegan

Bam’s Vegan

Dallas Farmers Market

A welcoming vegan pop-up restaurant in the Dallas Farmer’s Market dedicated bringing awareness to healthy alternatives for a better lifestyle.

Vegan Vibrationz

Dallas Farmers Market

A vegan catering company offering an eclectic selection of food, like their black bean and jalapeno Mac Burger and Fried Shrimp Po’ Boy. Find the stand at The Shed at the Dallas Farmers Market.

Sankofa Kitchen

3333 W. Camp Wisdom Road, Suite 118

This soul food and vegan restaurant is a family-owned established that provides a diverse variety of health-conscious and vegan food sprinkled with soul and love.

Soul Good

This food truck offers organic fast food with plant-based twists on classic American dishes like tacos, burgers, pancakes and a "cowboy bowl" with vegan Southwest chili and sour cream.

Vegan Food House

832 West 7th St.

The global fusion restaurant influenced by Southern cuisine adds some razzle dazzle to your vegan diet.

Shoals Sound and Service

2614 Elm St., Deep Ellum

Sit back, relax and let your mind go on a getaway once you step inside this modern rustic restaurant and bar. Enjoy soothing cocktails and healthy plant-based Latin American street food.

Bakeries/Desserts

Cookie Society

Frisco (Only delivery currently available)

Trying to quench cookie thirst? Stop by this bakery and grab some of these jumbo-sized homemade cookies that prove that sometimes size does matter.

Kessler Baking Studio

1129 North Beckley Ave., 214-948-7412

Home of the infamous #BowTieBaker, this bakery is a creative sweets boutique serving baked goods that are handmade from scratch daily offering a spread of cookies, brownies, specialty treats, packaged nuts and confections.

Fluellen Cupcakes

1408 Elm St., Dallas

Take a sweet break at this bakery that offers an array of fresh gourmet cupcakes and cake pops in the heart of Dallas. Their most popular flavors include red velvet, wedding cake, banana pudding and lemon delight.

Cake Bar

3011 Gulden Lane, Suite 117, Dallas

This bakery and retail shop make a large selection of traditional, Southern-style, made-from-scratch cakes, quick breads, cookies, ice creams and beverages.

Val’s Cheesecakes

Various locations

Inspired by owner Val Jean-Bart’s mom’s love for baking, whose memory he wanted to keep alive, this bakery has become a top choice for enjoyable cheesecakes and whole pies to-go.

Designs by Cake Daddy

Who’s your daddy? Cake Daddy is a celebrity and nationally recognized home-based business specializing in custom wedding cakes, special occasion cakes and cupcakes for any occasion.

Chocolate Secrets

3926 Oak Lawn Ave.

Pick your poison at the boutique chocolatier/jazz bar, where chocolate is served in every form you can dream of: As bonbons, sculptures, ice cream or hot in a cup.

Creative Services

Cimone Key Creative Studio

An intimate coworking space (CK Creative Desk) and branding and design boutique in the Design District that provides in-house designs and also collaborates with artists globally.

JCI Creatives

This creative firm offers photography, video production and graphic design to the Dallas and Houston area as well as in Tulsa and Oklahoma City.

Meme Urbane Photography

A female-owned company specializing in wedding, events and lifestyle photography.

Angela Webb Photography

This company provides a platform to help upcoming models, talent and the everyday person looking to market or expand their brand. Webb’s services include headshots, portraits, event recaps and fashion-forward images based on the request of the client.

Mogul Millennial

This media tech platform was founded to help entrepreneurs and professionals advance in their careers through smart, actionable resources.

Life is Content

A program providing e-courses to help content creators combine their stories and digital strategies to create compelling content.

Beauty

3D Lash & Brow Academy

4230 LBJ Freeway

Beauty can be a pain, but it doesn’t have to hurt your pockets. This salon and academy offers a range of services and classes from microblading to eyelash extensions to facials and more.

BPolished Beauty Supply

6407 S. Cooper St., Arlington

Keep it cute during quarantine. This beauty supply store provides an array of hair care and beauty items, expertise in healthy hair care..

Makeup by Roc

Roc Castillo is a celebrity makeup artist who's been in the business many years providing professional makeup services for photoshoots, makeovers, wedding and bridal parties and more.

The Glam Lounge Makeup Studio

407 W 10th St., No. 150

A comfortable and glamorous beauty destination for women that's curated and operated by celebrity makeup artist Chamonique Short, owner of the beauty brand Glam by Cham.

Studio Moiselle

3410 Main St.

This Deep Ellum studio offers an unmatched salon experience for natural nail care including personalized plans for nail growth. Interested in the beauty industry? The Studio Moiselle School of Nail Technology offers Texas manicure license training.

Hair salons



4HR Braid Bar

2408 E. Trinity Mills, Carrollton

The salon is known for doing the best braid styles for all ages in only four hours or less. They provide a range of braiding styles like tree braids, crochet braids, dreads, micro braids, goddess braids, Senegalese twists and more.

Salon Ivy, 5510 Abrams Road, Suite 121

With its earthy decor and smooth tunes, the salonoffers quality hair extensions and hand-made wigs for any budget.

Kuntinfed Barbershop

6514 Skillman Road

A young, hip and professional barbershop giving some of the “coldest fades in the game,” as customers say.

Duke’s Hair Studio

2412 Martin Luther King Blvd.

One of Dallas’ premier hair salons, . Nestled in the heart of South Dallas and owned by master hair artist Patti Shannon, Duke’s Hair Studio pampers clients with luxe services including hair styling, coloring, eyebrow shaping and makeup application.

The Fade Shop

Dallas, Frisco, Plano and McKinney

This award-winning barbershop established a stellar record of exceptional service and is actively involved in supporting community initiatives.

Extensions

D Hair Boutique

Dallas and Arlington

This luxury hair extension boutique and salon put themselves on the map with their 100% natural animal-free hair without synthetic fibers and chemical processing.

She’s Happy Hair

Dallas and Arlington

Recognizing there was a huge demand for high-quality hair extensions, She’s Happy Hair set out to offer women affordable human hair. Their soft, luxurious hair and hair care products are offered in multiple locations across the nation with two locations in North Texas.

Yummy Hair Extensions

19009 Preston Road, Ste. 114

This company offers only authentic natural human hair extensions.

Natural Hair Care

Her Growing Hands Salon

Dallas and Frisco

With over 15 years of natural hair care experience, Whitney Eaddy is hailed as the "Growth Guru.” She focuses on luxurious natural hair care and growth and is the ultimate healthy natural hair care expert.

SBL Salon Suites

4151 Belt Line Road, Addison

At SBL, learn how to properly care for your hair and unlearn the "miseducation" of your textured crown.

Flourish Curls Salon

5930 I-20 W., Arlington

This luxury natural hair salon caters to professional women with natural hair. They teach, style and create by educating each client on what works best for their hair.

HER Curls Studios

Self-taught hair maven Haiya is a Bolivian and Cuban stylist. Her salon’s goal is to give curly-headed girls a quality cut along with guidance to maintain and understand the potential of their natural beauty.

Lynn Styles Salon

1217 Highway 114, Ste. 124, Grapevine

This salon offers a variety of services tailored to many hair textures and types.

Health and Wellness

Sent From Devyn

Various locations

This millennial therapist and yoga teacher is also an advocate for suicide/mental health awareness. She is one half of the recently launched podcast Self-Care Gang, dedicated to making mental health and wellness more relatable to all.

Working on Wellness

Clarke Davis is a mobile massage therapist offering stress relieving and CBD therapeutic services. She meets clients at the location of their choice.

GRIT Fitness

Dallas, Farmer's Branch

This full-body boutique fitness concept is based on the notion that "passion and perseverance for long-term goals" is the key to both fitness success and to living our best lives.

Beat Bodyz

1615 N. Hampton Road, No. 230, Desoto

Known for their “two-week turnaround,” where committed members see a quick, dramatic improvement in their appearance and energy level, they’ve also been voted Best Fitness Group in various local publications for the past few years.

J Samone Stiletto Dance Class

2385 Midway Rd., Ste. 100, Carrollton

The sexy and fun classes are a safe place for everyday women and professional dancers to feel good about themselves and build confidence.

Fashion and styling



Curvy Fox Swimwear

(Order online)

Experience leaves much to be desired in the plus-size realm for young and sexy professional women, but this luxury lifestyle brand is designed for the ever-changing silhouette of real women.

House of Yaas

Akilah Whitaker offers creative direction, wardrobe styling and runway production. Her main clientele consists of executives whose style affect their business and/or career advancement. Her philosophy is, “style is like your second skin, everyone has one, but it only takes three seconds to impress someone and ultimately, your wardrobe is that first impression.”

Guns & Roses Boutique

2014 Commerce St.

The unisex boutique offers a mixture of European streetwear with a touch of American chic and rockstar lifestyle pieces. They give customers a personal shopping experience with an in-house sponsored bar, team of stylists and one-of-a-kind garments.

BDonnas

Order online

This celebrity women’s clothing boutique provides fashionable, trendy clothes, accessories and shoes at affordable prices.

Don The Junkman

Don Smith is a creative director, designer and producer who provides custom lifestyle apparel and stylist services. He’s best known for his bold, edgy and colorful sunglasses seen on some of your favorite celebs.

Smith the 2nd

Charles Smith II is a stylist, fashion designer and the creative director for Smith the 2nd and Do Not Touch. His clothing lines showcase his unique, bold and original pieces, which make more than a fashion statement; Do Not Touch is a concept line that highlights human rights through its messaging.

Nonprofits

Minnie’s Food Pantry

661 18th St., Plano

The offers healthy meals, educational resources and red-carpet treatment. They believe that overall wellness begins with food, health and financial education.

For OakCliff

This nonprofit provides culturally responsive initiatives in South Oak Cliff to liberate the community and increase social mobility and social capital.

Bookshops

Pan-African Connection Bookstore Art Gallery and Resource Center

4466 S. Marsalis, Dallas

This bookstore strives to connect African Americans to black history, culture and draw on a history of collective strength.

The Dock Bookshop

6637 Meadowbrook Drive, Fort Worth

The Dock Bookshop regularly hosts author talks, poetry and spoken-word sessions, story time for children, panel discussions, community meetings, film screenings and more.

Dallas Fort Worth Urban League of Professionals

Committed to supporting North Texas through service, civic engagement and leadership development of professionals ages 21-40, this volunteer auxiliary targets young professionals to empower African Americans.

Heritage Giving Fund

The fund encourages philanthropy in the African American community to contribute in a strategic and meaningful way and to bring a new source of funding to nonprofit organizations serving African American women and girls throughout North Texas.

Visual Artists



Wright Art Twins Gallery

830 Exposition Ave.

This art gallery provides exposure to up-and-coming talent. The Wright twins host unique events throughout the year including private shows, art exhibits, networking and social affairs.

Kip Omolade

Kip Omolade started off as a graffiti artist while interning at Marvel Comics and The Center for African Art. He continued his studies at The Art Students League of New York and earned a BFA at the School of Visual Arts. His distinct chrome and colorful work has been exhibited all across the nation.

Nychelle Elise

Elise is a visual artist and owner of Nychelle Elise Studios, a tattoo studio located in Plano. She is also the producer and curator of Urban Chatter Art Shows, a collective of artists of color in Dallas-Fort Worth who cultivate quarterly site-specific installations. She also earned fame as a badass tattoo artist on season 13 of the hit show Ink Master.

JusBeenRobbed

Rob Wilburn III, also known as JusBeenRobbed, is a self-made artist from Bloomington, Illinois, residing in Dallas. He is known for his combination of sports, fashion and pop culture. He’s also the founder of PrimeApe Designs.

Other services



No Silos Communications Coaching

Helping you push through your fears to accomplish your goals is this company’s specialty. NSC offers individual and organizational coaching in either individual or groups sessions in person or by video conference.

AliJo Props

Contact online

Find all your event’s standout pieces through this company that creates, builds and rents props in DFW for anyone looking to elevate their special occasion. In partnership with QD Arts Designs, they are known for providing custom event signs, backdrops and themed props like life-sized animals.

The Baddie Brunch

This organization was created to bring women and men together through brunches, networking mixers and social soirees. Their goal is to uplift and encourage the Dallas community through unique events that offer the opportunity for the public to celebrate, collaborate and serve together.

Good Culture

This lifestyle media brand hosts some of the best social events for young professional looking to network, discuss hip-hop music or looking to simply have a good time. Check out their podcast as well, where they discuss a diverse range of topics and interview local community members.