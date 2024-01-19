Comedians Roast Dallas Observer Headlines and Reader Comments

To celebrate this local series, we asked these comedians to take a look at the craziest comments on our stories. They also took the time to dig at some of our stories as well … because why not? (If you’re looking for some more of that reader feedback, you can check out The Best and Wildest Observer Reader Comments.)
To no one's surprise, our music and culture editor, Eva Raggio, took some wildly interesting hits from reader comments. And Feerow makes a strong point: With all of these diatribes in the comments directed toward her, we can’t help but wonder if she actually did break the commenters’ hearts.
We appreciate For The City Comedy for their roasts too. And, for the record, we stand by our warning about zombie trees — those sneaky trees that look healthy but are actually super dead. Tree news is important news.
For The City Comedy has shows scheduled across the region during the upcoming months. With funds from the city of Dallas and a partnership with Deep Ellum Brewing Company, you can laugh at Dallas while drinking free beer.
Check out Feerow's and Jahani's video below: