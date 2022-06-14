Someone Called in a Bomb Threat to an Uptown Bar Over a Drag Brunch Event

Some of those words included threats, and at least one of them is being investigated by Dallas police as a hate crime.
The protests happened on Saturday, June 5, at the Mr. Misster cocktail lounge on Cedar Springs Road during an event called "Drag the Kids to Pride," a child-friendly version of its regular Saturday brunch to help kick off Pride Month.
The bar received a phone call the night before the event around 9:30 p.m. in which an unidentified man "threatened to set off bombs" at the establishment. Mr. Misster's bar manager called 911 to report "an alleged bomb threat against the LGBTO+ community at the nightclub," according to the incident report filed the following day.
Dallas police have identified a suspect but police have not arrested anyone as of Monday evening, according to Dallas County jail records.
The incident is labeled as a Class B misdemeanor "terroristic threat" and is being treated as a hate crime, according to the incident report.
More disturbing videos have also surfaced of the protesters outside of the Mr. Misster club. New video of neo-con commenter John Doyle, who approached the event spouting anti-trans statements through a bullhorn, shows him telling the crowd of people that "the sheriffs of Texas" should "go in there and put bullets in all of their heads. That's what the badge is for."
Another video of Doyle shows him and an unidentified supporter gloating about how "it's going to go be fun when we take away all of your rights." Doyle chimes in with "Every single one of them, all of them."
A second unidentified protestor standing next to Doyle screams "The fist of Christ will come down on you very soon. We are done with this."
Then he points to one more than one person in a crowd off-camera and screams at each of them, "Groomer!"
Videos of the event from right-wing provocateurs and supporters gained thousands of hits over the weekend. Some also made the rounds on Fox News, including on host Tucker Carlson's show, who called the protesters "brave."
"If more people acted like that," Carlson said, "we'd have less sexualizing children."
The Observer tried to reach a representative of the Mr. Misster bar but a message could not be left on voicemail because the mailbox was full. The bar released a statement shortly after the protest condemning the "homophobic" and "transphobic remarks and vile accusations at these children and parents.
"It is so sad to see that in 2022, there are people that still want to protests [sic] others celebrating who they are but our staff and wonderful officers helped keep us safe and the protestors at bay," the statement says.