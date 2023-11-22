The Best Things To Do in Dallas, Nov. 22–28

Wednesday, Nov. 22Planes, Trains & Automobiles at Alamo Drafthouse Denton
It’s the perfect Thanksgiving movie. And with the exception of the word “fuck” topping out just shy of 20 utterances in one scene, Planes, Trains & Automobiles is the perfect family Thanksgiving movie. Which is why you should pack up the relatives and get them to Alamo Drafthouse Denton at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 22 (or to the Lake Highlands location at 6:25 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 23) for a nice dinner in the dark (and silence) as Neal Page and Del Griffith try to get home for Thanksgiving. Tickets are available online, as are location menus so the fam can scope out their selections.
Thursday, Nov. 23Thanksgiving at Various Locations
Hot take: You don’t have to cook for Thanksgiving if you don’t feel like it. Other people will cook for you and others will bring it to you, all for a fee. They’re called restaurants and they’re awesome places. Check out these options: The Village offers a Thanksgiving Buffet and Game Watch Party for $45 per person (tickets online), the Fairmont Dallas offers a Thanksgiving brunch as well as a four-course dinner (reserve the latter online), Sushi Marquee is open from 3 p.m. to 2 a.m. if you want to ditch the traditional fare, and Ebb & Flow (both Deep Ellum and Plano locations) are open from 3 p.m. to 2 a.m. with the full menu. You’ve officially been given permission to take a break (or escape).
Friday, Nov. 24Tree Lighting at Galleria Dallas
Yes, it’s Black Friday, but hear us out: The tree lighting at Galleria Dallas (13350 Dallas Parkway) is a holiday institution and it’s something that's fun for the whole family. And it’s free! Noon Friday and Saturday, get a good view of the ice skating rink because Olympic skaters will herald the lighting before Missle Toes, the stunting Santa with sparks-shooting skates, makes his appearance. SNOWDAY and Santaland are also open, but more on that in coming weeks. Find out more about the Galleria Dallas holiday plan online.
Ben Stevenson’s The Nutcracker at Winspear Opera House
It’s stunning. It’s inspiring. It makes you want to dance in the parking lot after. And it’s what we determine to be the official opening to the holiday season. It’s Texas Ballet Theater’s production of Ben Stevenson’s The Nutcracker. See Stevenson’s captivating choreography to Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s legendary score and be transported into the fairy tale moment of Clara and her Nutcracker. The ballet opens at 8 p.m., Friday, Nov. 24, at Winspear Opera House (2403 Flora St.) and runs through Dec. 3. Tickets are available online.
Saturday, Nov. 25
He’s the “unofficial photographer laureate of Dallas” and a 25-year resident of Deep Ellum, but his photography is adored far and wide beyond our fair city. Justin Terveen is a beloved online presence and so many are familiar with his work, but his Away From My Desk show at Kettle Art (2650 Main St.) presents unreleased works — with a focus on architecture, landscapes and urban experience — as well as snapshots never shared from throughout his career. Meet him at an artist reception from 2 to 5 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 25, conveniently during the Sugarplum Stroll: Deep Ellum Small Business, which is also on Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Neither are to be missed.
Vitruvian Nights with the Jordan Kahn Orchestra at Vitruvian Park
As Elton would say, Saturday night’s all right for lighting. (Collective groan? We’ll wait. But come on, it was good.) Vitruvian Nights (3966 Vitruvian Way, Addison) is ready for your don’t-have-to-plan-yourself outing needs. From 6 to 10 p.m., check out the enormous free lighting display, free photos with Santa, a balloon elf and a performance by the dynamic, full-fun Jordan Kahn Orchestra. Parking is available at $15, cash only. The lights will be on nightly from 5 to 11 p.m. through Jan. 1. Get all the deets online.
Sunday, Nov. 262023 Lightscape at Fort Worth Botanic Garden
Tired of lights? Thinking, “What’s with them and the lights?” Well, we don’t need that negativity and, clearly, you need more lights. Be a kid for a minute. A kid who can drive. Get in the car and take a Sunday (night) drive to Fort Worth Botanic Garden (3220 Botanic Garden Blvd.) for Lightscape. The illuminated outdoor exhibition is 80% new for 2023, and includes installations from around the globe. The 1.2-mile-long walking trail is vibrant, festive and just plain cool, frankly. Because lights are awesome and nature is awesome and Lightscape showcases both beautifully. This attraction has historically sold out, so we recommend purchasing tickets in advance. Lightscape runs through Jan. 1.
Tuesday, Nov. 28Women’s Safety and Active Bystander Training at Life in Deep Ellum
24Hour Dallas brings together organizations including Dallas Area Rape Crisis Center, Genesis Women’s Shelter, Dallas Fire-Rescue, Parkland Health, Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission and others to offer training for people primarily in hospitality, service and entertainment. Because statistically, the majority of victims of crimes are women, the class will focus on helping spot signs of abuse, trafficking and other threats to safety, so professionals can keep patrons of their establishments safer. It runs from 3 to 4:30 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 28, at Life in Deep Ellum (2803 Taylor St.). RSVP online.
Arts & Letters Live: Dani Shapiro at the Dallas Museum of Art
It’s a perfect week to dish some family drama, and who better than Dani Shapiro, author of Signal Fires. Arts & Letters Live welcomes the bestselling author in conversation with Melissa Harrison to the Dallas Museum of Art (1717 N. Harwood St.) at 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 28. Signal Fires is a novel about a tragic and dramatic event that changes the lives of family (and others) forever. Considering Shapiro is also host and creator of podcast Family Secrets, the post-Thanksgiving timing seems especially appropriate. Tickets are $35, available online.