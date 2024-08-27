Dallas' Hôtel Swexan Landed on Travel + Leisure's It List. What Sets It Apart?

Earlier this summer, the Hôtel Swexan in Dallas celebrated its one-year anniversary. Since opening in the Harwood District, the Swexan has served as a hot spot for out-of-towners and a staycation destination for locals. This year, the Swexan made the coveted Travel + Leisure "It List" of the best new and renovated hotels around the world, and was the only hotel in Dallas proper to land among the esteemed 100.
As its name suggests, the Swexan combines Swiss and Texas elements, including furnishings, cuisine and architecture.
Harwood owner Gabriel Barbier-Mueller and wife, Ann, missed the simplicity of Europe, which meant being able to step out of their home and have shops and cafes within walking distance. So the couple created the Harwood District to bring the convenience of Europe to Dallas. The hotel arrived as a finishing touch to the district.
“Hôtel Swexan … celebrates the rich Swiss-Texan heritage of our founders, the Barbier-Mueller family,” says the Swexan’s general manager, Julian Payne. “The hotel’s design draws inspiration from the family’s extensive travels and deep passion for art and design, offering guests a European-inspired experience across all the diverse and transformative spaces.”
Stillwell’s, a Texas-themed steakhouse. On the roof is the Mediterranean-inspired Pomelo bar and the romantic Leonie, located on opposite sides of the pool. The latter two are open only to guests of the hotel, though non-guests are welcome to pop into Leonie for afternoon tea.
On the lower level is Babou’s, a club for guests and Dallasites ready to hit the dance floor until the early hours of the morning in true European fashion.
While the hotel might still have the buzzy novelty of a hot new spot in town, the Swexan is no hidden gem. The numbers say it all, with more than 10,000 check-ins, 4,300 8-ounce filet mignons served, 10,000-plus glasses of red wine poured and 15,000 martinis served.
“These figures are more than just numbers,” Payne says. “They represent the memories we've created, the joy we've brought to our guests, and the excellence our team strives for every day. Each moment, from celebrity visits to the smallest details, has contributed to a remarkable first year at Hôtel Swexan.”
Payne says the Swexan has served several renowned guests. Though he can’t disclose any by name, they include A-list celebrities, Fortune 500 CEOs and Olympic athletes.
But the Grand Swexan Suite is considered the heart of the hotel. As the Swexan’s largest, the suite offers a multitude of European and Texan-inspired experiences, including a private sauna, one-and-a-half bathrooms, a spacious two-person shower equipped with five shower heads and a cozy two-person bathtub.
“Many of our guests are from out of town, drawn by the unique charm and luxury of Hôtel Swexan,” Payne says. “At the same time, a significant number of Dallasites choose to stay with us for a relaxing staycation, enjoying a getaway without leaving the city. This mix of local and visiting guests adds to the vibrant and dynamic atmosphere of our hotel.”
While appearing on the "It List" is an honor, the Swexan team envisions the hotel growing even more in the years to come. The buzz surrounding the Swexan is increasing steadily, and Payne and crew imagine the hotel becoming a world-renowned destination.
“As we continue to grow, our focus will be on expanding our reputation as a destination where guests can experience the finest in design, comfort and cultural richness,” Payne says. “We aim to become a hallmark of exceptional experiences, not only in Dallas but also on a broader scale, attracting discerning travelers from around the world.”
Hôtel Swexan, 2575 McKinnon St.