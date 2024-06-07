What Can $47 Million Get You in Dallas? This Preston Hollow Chateau Gives Us a Clue.

The housing market is bleak these days, and home ownership has gone from a middle-class right of passage to a dream many millennials have all but given up on. And yet, we all have the Zillow app on our phones so we can browse for our dream houses, improbability be damned.
Dallas is a great city for Zillow daydreaming. The more exclusive neighborhoods offer luxury homes of various sizes, ages and architectural styles to drool over. Everyone has their preferences and ideas of what they would do to their homes if money wasn’t an option, but nobody can deny how hard the property located at 5619 Walnut Hill Lane goes.
It’s currently listed at $47 million, and in our plebeian opinion, that sounds pretty reasonable considering all it has to offer. If we lived there, we might never leave.
The entire property is stunning, but beauty alone won’t fetch that kind of a price tag. This home is packed with features and amenities that’ll make you say, “I didn’t know they could put that in a house.”
listing.