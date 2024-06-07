 Dallas Mansion Hits Market for $47M With Giant Pool, Helipad | Dallas Observer
What Can $47 Million Get You in Dallas? This Preston Hollow Chateau Gives Us a Clue.

We're all curious as to how (or where) the other half lives. Luxury real estate listings, like this 27,000-square-foot mansion complete with a heliport, give us a clue.
June 7, 2024
This mansion may look like Versailles, but it's only about 15 minutes from Downtown Dallas.
This mansion may look like Versailles, but it's only about 15 minutes from Downtown Dallas. Courtesy of Allie Beth Allman & Associates

The housing market is bleak these days, and home ownership has gone from a middle-class right of passage to a dream many millennials have all but given up on. And yet, we all have the Zillow app on our phones so we can browse for our dream houses, improbability be damned.

Dallas is a great city for Zillow daydreaming. The more exclusive neighborhoods offer luxury homes of various sizes, ages and architectural styles to drool over. Everyone has their preferences and ideas of what they would do to their homes if money wasn’t an option, but nobody can deny how hard the property located at 5619 Walnut Hill Lane goes.

It’s currently listed at $47 million, and in our plebeian opinion, that sounds pretty reasonable considering all it has to offer. If we lived there, we might never leave.
click to enlarge
We are grown adults and yet we want to take prom pictures on those stairs so badly.
Courtesy of Allie Beth Allman & Associates
This looks like a castle, and we’re not just saying that because of its sprawling size (27,092 square feet on 12 acres). This Preston Hollow estate was built in 1938 and has all kinds of timeless details, from the rich and warm wood-paneled walls to the ivy that covers much of the exterior. Fairy tale touches such as marble flooring and a spiral staircase (plus modern amenities like a state-of-the-art gourmet kitchen) flow into each room perfectly.
click to enlarge
We fear that this kitchen might be too pretty to do any cooking in.
Courtesy of Allie Beth Allman & Associates
We’re no landscaping experts, so the best we can describe the immaculately styled and kept grounds is, “It’s giving Versailles.” They quite literally don’t make 'em like this anymore.

The entire property is stunning, but beauty alone won’t fetch that kind of a price tag. This home is packed with features and amenities that’ll make you say, “I didn’t know they could put that in a house.”
click to enlarge
Girls who always wanted to be Belle from Beauty and the Beast, this one's for you.
Courtesy of Allie Beth Allman & Associates
There’s a library with what appears to be a rolling ladder, a media room large enough to resemble a real movie theater, a steam room, a fully equipped gym, multiple wine rooms and a sensory deprivation tank (don't mix the last two).
click to enlarge
This isn't the dining room. This is just one of the "wine rooms."
Courtesy of Allie Beth Allman & Associates
Outside, you’ll find a tennis court, a country club-sized swimming pool and a heliport (for the helicopter you definitely have) nestled among the romantic gardens that look like they're right out of an episode of Bridgerton.
click to enlarge
This is a fantasy for those of us who can't ever find parking at our apartment complex.
Courtesy of Allie Beth Allman & Associates
The listing describes this property as “timeless and irreplaceable” and “the epitome of luxury and craftsmanship.” We’re inclined to agree and now resent that we have to go home to our tiny rentals that don't have sensory deprivation tanks or even one wine room.
click to enlarge
What kind of bath mat would go with this?
Courtesy of Allie Beth Allman & Associates
The listing agent for 5619 Walnut Hill Lane is Michelene Gilbraith of Allie Beth Allman & Associates. If you have $47 million to burn and want to do a little more than look at this place, more information can be found on its official listing.
click to enlarge
Now you know what a "country club-sized" swimming pool looks like.
Courtesy of Allie Beth Allman & Associates
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Dallas Observer has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Carly May Gravley has been the staff music, food and culture writer for the Dallas Observer since October 2023. Before joining the staff, she freelanced for the Observer since 2019 and also contributed to Consequence of Sound, the Texas Tribune and Central Track. In addition to writing and reporting, Carly is a concert and portrait photographer and an alumna of Collin College’s Commercial Photography program.
Contact: Carly May Gravley
