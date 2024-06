What Can $47 Million Get You in Dallas? This Preston Hollow Chateau Gives Us a Clue.

click to enlarge We are grown adults and yet we want to take prom pictures on those stairs so badly. Courtesy of Allie Beth Allman & Associates

click to enlarge We fear that this kitchen might be too pretty to do any cooking in. Courtesy of Allie Beth Allman & Associates

click to enlarge Girls who always wanted to be Belle from Beauty and the Beast, this one's for you. Courtesy of Allie Beth Allman & Associates

click to enlarge This isn't the dining room. This is just one of the "wine rooms." Courtesy of Allie Beth Allman & Associates

click to enlarge This is a fantasy for those of us who can't ever find parking at our apartment complex. Courtesy of Allie Beth Allman & Associates

click to enlarge What kind of bath mat would go with this? Courtesy of Allie Beth Allman & Associates

click to enlarge Now you know what a "country club-sized" swimming pool looks like. Courtesy of Allie Beth Allman & Associates

The housing market is bleak these days , and home ownership has gone from a middle-class right of passage to a dream many millennials have all but given up on. And yet, we all have the Zillow app on our phones so we can browse for our dream houses, improbability be damned. Dallas is a great city for Zillow daydreaming . The more exclusive neighborhoods offer luxury homes of various sizes, ages and architectural styles to drool over. Everyone has their preferences and ideas of what they would do to their homes if money wasn’t an option, but nobody can deny how hard the property located at 5619 Walnut Hill Lane goes.It’s currently listed at $47 million, and in our plebeian opinion, that sounds pretty reasonable considering all it has to offer. If we lived there, we might never leave.This looks like a castle, and we’re not just saying that because of its sprawling size (27,092 square feet on 12 acres). This Preston Hollow estate was built in 1938 and has all kinds of timeless details, from the rich and warm wood-paneled walls to the ivy that covers much of the exterior. Fairy tale touches such as marble flooring and a spiral staircase (plus modern amenities like a state-of-the-art gourmet kitchen) flow into each room perfectly.We’re no landscaping experts, so the best we can describe the immaculately styled and kept grounds is, “It’s giving Versailles.” They quite literally don’t make 'em like this anymore.The entire property is stunning, but beauty alone won’t fetch that kind of a price tag. This home is packed with features and amenities that’ll make you say, “I didn’t know they could put that in a house.”There’s a library with what appears to be a rolling ladder, a media room large enough to resemble a real movie theater, a steam room, a fully equipped gym, multiple wine rooms and a sensory deprivation tank (don't mix the last two).Outside, you’ll find a tennis court, a country club-sized swimming pool and a heliport (for the helicopter you definitely have) nestled among the romantic gardens that look like they're right out of an episode ofThe listing describes this property as “timeless and irreplaceable” and “the epitome of luxury and craftsmanship.” We’re inclined to agree and now resent that we have to go home to our tiny rentals that don't have sensory deprivation tanks or even one wine room.The listing agent for 5619 Walnut Hill Lane is Michelene Gilbraith of Allie Beth Allman & Associates. If you have $47 million to burn and want to do a little more than look at this place, more information can be found on its official listing