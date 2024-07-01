From 0 to 26.2: A Non-Runner’s Guide to Preparing for the Dallas Marathon

“I look over to my wife, and I was like, 'Hey, I think I'm gonna do a half marathon,'” Frank says. “She's like, ‘Well, have you trained?’ I'm like, 'No.'”
Two weeks later, the non-runner from Princeton attempted to wing the Irving Half Marathon with zero experience. Let’s just say it doesn’t go as planned. Frank faced his first hiccup at mile two when trying to revive himself with a quick swig of water at the first aid station, only to discover it was pickle juice he had just downed like a champ.
“I don't even like pickles,” Frank says. “So now I have that in my mouth, and I'm like, yo, this is just not good.”
By mile seven, Frank convinced himself that taking a walking break is OK, but he says he has no idea what happened from there to mile 11. It was a total blur.
“Two miles to go, and I'm just like, oh my God, oh my God,” Frank says. “And then I ran out of water, passed the last water station, and then there's a freaking paramedic because someone else passed out. And I'm just like, oh my God, oh my God, let's get through this freaking thing.”
The former military member says this was the hardest thing he has ever done. Completing a full marathon has always been on his bucket list, but Frank figured it would be impossible after such a horrendous half marathon.
“That's like literally getting to the finish line and saying, 'Oh, wait, I forgot my keys and my wallet. Let me go back and get it,'” Frank says.
But days later, Frank signed up for the yearly BMW Dallas Marathon, which takes place in December; this time, he says he’s training.
Here’s a guide on going from zero to marathon hero. But let’s not be reckless like Frank — you’ve got to be prepared (and maybe a tad bit crazy) with the marathon just around the corner.
Raring to Go: Finding the Right Runners and RoutesEven beginners need a good pair of shoes to endure the mileage of marathon training. Your foot size, shape and movement are critical when choosing footwear, and a proper fitting guarantees a running shoe that is pure perfection.
To go that extra mile, here are the best places around Dallas to get fitted for running shoes:
Dallas Running Company
Various locations
Known for its personalized shoe-fitting service, Dallas Running Company fit specialists use information from foot and arch measurements, advanced technologies (like an Aetrex 3D scanner) and slow-motion video analysis conducted on a treadmill to recommend shoe options and inserts for runners, walkers or anyone else on their feet all day.
Fleet Feet
Various locations
With several locations in the DFW area, Fleet Feet focuses on providing high-quality products and personalized services to meet the needs of every runner, walker and fitness enthusiast. The company's outfitting process incorporates 3D fit ID foot scanning and specialized pressure plate readings to find shoes, insoles and socks best suited to your needs. We recommend making an appointment before visiting.
The Best Running Spots in DallasMarathon trainees also need places to run, and there are plenty of those in Dallas. Here are some of the area’s best running routes, including everything from bustling paths to hidden gems.
The Katy Trail
You’ll see everyone and their mother at the Katy Trail, but for good reason. The 3.5-mile rail trail runs through Dallas' Uptown and Oak Lawn neighborhoods, offering great views of the city’s skyline and several fun places to stop. It’s a hard spot to beat for a concrete path and is the best option for a run or walk from downtown Dallas. But be ready to face the crowds.
Santa Fe Trail
Though not nearly as glamorous as Katy Trail, Santa Fe Trail is another well-known spot and one of Dallas' best off-road options. The relatively urban, nature-filled, 5.3-mile trail provides runners with many unique views of Dallas.
Cedar Ridge Preserve
Because even runners need places to escape from people, Cedar Ridge Preserve offers 600 acres of beautiful, secluded, single-trek trails. These trails connect, allowing for customization of run distance and difficulty. Arbor Hills Nature Preserve is another good option, but tends to draw more crowds.
Kessler Parkway
One of Dallas’ best-kept shady secrets, Kessler Parkway is a tranquil neighborhood in the city's heart and a godsend spot for the summertime. The scenic 27.3-acre park includes several shaded paths. Note, though, that half of the Coombs Creek Trail, the park’s most popular trail, is temporarily closed for construction.
Honorable mentions: Ridgewood Trail, University Cross Trail, SoPac Trail and White Rock Creek Trail. All provide a paved, off-road connection between Downtown Dallas and White Rock Lake, another one of the city’s most recommended running spots.
Staying Cool and Connected: Groups To Join and Summer Survival TipsFinding the right running community provides beginners the motivation, accountability and sense of belonging many struggle with when starting their journey. Groups are also an excellent resource for those seeking guidance in marathon training plans. However, most local running communities appear intimidating to beginners. Here are some running clubs around Dallas that won’t scare you away:
Dallas Running Club
One of the DFW area's largest and most inclusive running communities, the Dallas Running Club (DRC) is a road running group that feels more like a family than a rally of runners. With over 2,000 official members, the club has welcomed runners of all levels since 1969, offering free DRC club races, training programs, local retailer discounts and other benefits for a small membership fee. The group's weekly runs, which are free to join, include a Thursday night social run, a Saturday morning long run and track workouts.
Pint Striders
A social running group based in Dallas, Pint Striders Run Club combines the enjoyment of running with the camaraderie of post-run socializing. The group encourages everyone from beginners to experienced marathoners to join the fun. Every Thursday, they meet at 6:30 p.m. for a run on the Katy Trail and hit up Tequila Social afterward for raffles, drinks and a good time. Pint Striders is an excellent option for those seeking a social outlet through running.
DFW Running Group
Though only an online Facebook group, the DFW Running Group offers unparalleled access to everything you need to know about running in the area. With 8.4K members, the group is undoubtedly one of the best resources for those just beginning their running career. The page provides insight into everything from local running clubs to training and racing advice. We highly recommend checking out the website.
Also worth mentioning: the Plano Pacers, Interval Run Club Dallas and Dallas Dirt Runners.
Enduring the relentless Dallas heat presents a challenge for all, but it's a whole different ball game for runners, especially those new to the journey. While the sun is unavoidable, a few tips and tricks might make your marathon training a bit more manageable in these sweltering summer months.
Consider the Time of DayA bitter but necessary pill to swallow: Setting the alarm before the birds wake up is one of the only ways to beat the heat on runs. Once the sun is directly overhead, there’s no cooling down until the following morning, so embrace the crack of dawn like a snooze button you’ve mastered. We recommend decking out in reflective clothing.
HydrateDrink water like your life depends on it because it does. Fluids before, during and after workouts help runners maintain their energy, prevent cramping and aid recovery. Dehydration is deadly, so water and electrolytes should be your best friends.
Focus on EffortDuring summer training, pace is never the name of the game. Heat, humidity and UV index all play a significant role in the difficulty level of running, so tune in to effort instead of speed and time. Just showing up will lead to breakthroughs in the fall.
While the training might have you questioning your sanity, crossing that finish line will turn every early morning sweat fest into a triumph worth celebrating.
“You’re challenging yourself,” Frank says. “Because in the end, no one’s running it for you. It’s just you.”